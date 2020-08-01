Juice Robinson is Injured

NJPW has announced that Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and as a result, will not be appearing at the upcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts set to start on August 7th.

Vince McMahon Asked About Declining Ratings By Investors

During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs [...] Aug 01 - During WWE’s Second Quarter 2020 earnings call, investors were given the opportunity to ask Vince McMahon several questions. On what WWE needs [...]

