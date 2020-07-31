AEW Signs Eddie Kingston To A Contract
Posted By: Joe West on Jul 31, 2020
After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as they announced on Twitter that Kingston has officially been signed to a contract.
