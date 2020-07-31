Excalibur reportedly wanted to be off this week's show as to make sure that nobody was focusing on the drama with him during the show, as to not take away from the performances of those involved.

Footage surfaced from a PWG show where he used racial slurs as part of a promo.

After Sammy Guevara returned from his hiatus after comments made about Sasha Banks surfaced, it seems that AEW is dealing with another "dumb mistake when I was younger" controversy: this time in the form of their commentator Excalibur.

Ember Moon Criticizes WWE's Booking of Women's Championships

Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: “Why do we need two double champions? Is S[...] Jul 31 - Ember Moon took to her Twitch channel to voice her opinion on the way WWE has booked the women's championships as of late. Below is what she said: “Why do we need two double champions? Is S[...]

AEW Signs Eddie Kingston To A Contract

After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as they announced on Twitter that Kingston has officiall[...] Jul 31 - After #SignEddieKingston trended following Eddie Kingston's match against Cody Rhodes on Dynamite a couple weeks ago, it seems AEW has listened as they announced on Twitter that Kingston has officiall[...]

The Original Black Tiger, Mark "Rollerball" Rocco Passes Away

Mark "Rollerball" Rocko, who had worked as the original Black Tiger (the nemesis of Tiger Mask) has passed away at the age of 69. His cause of death is currently unknown. I’ve woken to the te[...] Jul 31 - Mark "Rollerball" Rocko, who had worked as the original Black Tiger (the nemesis of Tiger Mask) has passed away at the age of 69. His cause of death is currently unknown. I’ve woken to the te[...]

Excalibur Requested To Not Appear On Dynamite Last Week

After Sammy Guevara returned from his hiatus after comments made about Sasha Banks surfaced, it seems that AEW is dealing with another "dumb mistake when I was younger" controversy: this time in the f[...] Jul 31 - After Sammy Guevara returned from his hiatus after comments made about Sasha Banks surfaced, it seems that AEW is dealing with another "dumb mistake when I was younger" controversy: this time in the f[...]

Rusev Gets Banned from Twitch

It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his channel in a bikini, despite the rule being that you'r[...] Jul 30 - It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his channel in a bikini, despite the rule being that you'r[...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Posts a Heartfelt Goodbye to His Pet Cat Piper

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter today: We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment for granted. They’re better than people. Ever[...] Jul 30 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter today: We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment for granted. They’re better than people. Ever[...]

Early Preview for This Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (07/31/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to take on Gran Metalik in Intercontinental Championship[...] Jul 30 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to take on Gran Metalik in Intercontinental Championship[...]

Drew Gulak Suffered Internal Injuries, Coughed Up Blood After Last Match

Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “Last time I was on SmackDown, I suffered some very [...] Jul 30 - Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “Last time I was on SmackDown, I suffered some very [...]

MMA: Chael Sonnen on Why a Bout Between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Sense

Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a fight between 2020 UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-P[...] Jul 30 - Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a fight between 2020 UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-P[...]

Video: Roy Jones Jr. Acknowledges the Danger in Fighting Mike Tyson on September 12

Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the iconic former undisputed World Heavyweight Champi[...] Jul 30 - Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the iconic former undisputed World Heavyweight Champi[...]

Video: Kurt Angle Talks About Wanting One Last Title Run Before Retirement, Wanting to Face John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months of his career. Angle revealed that he was hoping to[...] Jul 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months of his career. Angle revealed that he was hoping to[...]

WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to NXT Contract

According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract. WWE also posted the following video on the WWE P[...] Jul 30 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract. WWE also posted the following video on the WWE P[...]

Tyler Reks on Wearing Masks: "Don't be a sheep."

Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his followers to do the same. “I literally w[...] Jul 30 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his followers to do the same. “I literally w[...]

AUDIO: Eric Bischoff is Asked if Vince McMahon is Out of Touch

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President, TNA Executive Producer, Raw General Manager and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff was asked if[...] Jul 30 - On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President, TNA Executive Producer, Raw General Manager and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff was asked if[...]

Update on AEW Star Kris Statlander

As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Caleb Konley posted the following on Twitter on Tuesda[...] Jul 30 - As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Caleb Konley posted the following on Twitter on Tuesda[...]

Raw's 3rd Hour Draws Lowest Viewership In History

This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, the entire show's viewership is the second lowest o[...] Jul 30 - This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, the entire show's viewership is the second lowest o[...]

WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020)

The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...] Jul 29 - The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/29/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Ma[...] Jul 29 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Ma[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segments Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin *AEW TNT[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin *AEW TNT[...]

AEW Dynamite: Another Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known in WWE as Cameron, was revealed to be one of the pa[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known in WWE as Cameron, was revealed to be one of the pa[...]

AEW Dynamite: Further Details Revealed Regarding Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was announced on last week’s broadcast. Firstly[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was announced on last week’s broadcast. Firstly[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Dark Order members[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Dark Order members[...]

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Rematch Announced For August 12th

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy in a match where if Cassidy loses,[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy in a match where if Cassidy loses,[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match, Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Warhorse. The end result of the mat[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Warhorse. The end result of the mat[...]