Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

I was too sexy for Twitch. I learned my lesson. See y’all tomorrow https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM

It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his channel in a bikini, despite the rule being that you're allowed to wear swimwear as long as it covers sexually suggestive areas.

» More News From This Feed

Rusev Gets Banned from Twitch

It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his chan[...] Jul 30 - It's currently unknown what specifically got Rusev / Miro banned from Twitch, but there's speculation that it may be because Lana appeared on his chan[...]

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Posts a Heartfelt Goodbye to His Pet Cat Piper

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter today: We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment f[...] Jul 30 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre posted the following on Twitter today: We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment f[...]

Early Preview for This Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown (07/31/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to tak[...] Jul 30 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: AJ Styles to tak[...]

Drew Gulak Suffered Internal Injuries, Coughed Up Blood After Last Match

Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “L[...] Jul 30 - Drew Gulak apparently suffered some internal injuries during the fatal four way IC title match on SmackDown. Below is his statement on it: “L[...]

MMA: Chael Sonnen on Why a Bout Between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Sense

Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a[...] Jul 30 - Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a[...]

Video: Roy Jones Jr. Acknowledges the Danger in Fighting Mike Tyson on September 12

Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the[...] Jul 30 - Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the[...]

Video: Kurt Angle Talks About Wanting One Last Title Run Before Retirement, Wanting to Face John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months o[...] Jul 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months o[...]

WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to NXT Contract

According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract.[...] Jul 30 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract.[...]

Tyler Reks on Wearing Masks: "Don't be a sheep."

Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his[...] Jul 30 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his[...]

AUDIO: Eric Bischoff is Asked if Vince McMahon is Out of Touch

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President, TNA Executive Producer, Raw General Manager and SmackDown&[...] Jul 30 - On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President, TNA Executive Producer, Raw General Manager and SmackDown&[...]

Update on AEW Star Kris Statlander

As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Cale[...] Jul 30 - As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Cale[...]

Raw's 3rd Hour Draws Lowest Viewership In History

This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, t[...] Jul 30 - This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, t[...]

WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020)

The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox [...] Jul 29 - The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/29/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cas[...] Jul 29 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cas[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segments Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championsh[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championsh[...]

AEW Dynamite: Another Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known i[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known i[...]

AEW Dynamite: Further Details Revealed Regarding Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was [...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was [...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put[...]

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Rematch Announced For August 12th

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match, Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT (07/29/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher batt[...] Jul 29 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher batt[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces a New Program Called "NJPW Strong"

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air ev[...] Jul 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air ev[...]

Post-Surgery Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible Projects Outside of WWE

As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In a[...] Jul 29 - As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In a[...]

Spoiler: WWE Reportedly Planning a Special Tribute for a Legendary Hall of Famer

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-[...] Jul 29 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-[...]