MMA: Chael Sonnen on Why a Bout Between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Sense

Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a fight between 2020 UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre (GSP) and current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

For readers who may not be aware, GSP and Khabib are considered to be two of the greatest and most dominant UFC/MMA fighters in history, and their respective resumes are both staggering. The 39-year-old GSP holds a professional record of 26 wins and just two losses, and has defeated the likes of B.J. Penn, Matt Hughes, Michael Bisping, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Frank Trigg, and many other well-known mixed martial artists. St-Pierre has captured the UFC Middleweight and Welterweight Championships.

At 31 years old, Khabib holds a perfect professional record of 28 wins and zero losses, and is widely considered to be one of the most, if not the most, physically dominant champion in the history of MMA. He has defeated notable opponents such as Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos, and Dustin Poirier.