WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Video: Roy Jones Jr. Acknowledges the Danger in Fighting Mike Tyson on September 12
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 30, 2020
Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the iconic former undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson (a 2012 WWE Hall of Famer) on September 12 in Los Angeles, California:
Jul 30 - Legendary mixed martial arts competitor Chael P. Sonnen recently posted a video on his popular YouTube channel where he discussed the possibility of a fight between 2020 UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-P[...]
Jul 30 - Legendary boxing World Champion Roy Jones Jr. recently appeared on ESPN's First Take program and talked about his upcoming fight against the iconic former undisputed World Heavyweight Champi[...]
Jul 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo and spoke about the hopes he had for the final months of his career. Angle revealed that he was hoping to[...]
Jul 30 - According to a report from PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract. WWE also posted the following video on the WWE P[...]
Jul 30
Tyler Reks on Wearing Masks: "Don't be a sheep." Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his followers to do the same. “I literally w[...]
Jul 30 - Former WWE superstar Tyler Reks posted an Instagram story about how he denied wearing a mask when he went into a grocery store, and is encouraging his followers to do the same. “I literally w[...]
Jul 30 - On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW President, TNA Executive Producer, Raw General Manager and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff was asked if[...]
Jul 30
Update on AEW Star Kris Statlander As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Caleb Konley posted the following on Twitter on Tuesda[...]
Jul 30 - As was previously reported, AEW female competitor Kris Statlander has been sidelined with a torn ACL. In an update on her status, Statlander and Caleb Konley posted the following on Twitter on Tuesda[...]
Jul 30
Raw's 3rd Hour Draws Lowest Viewership In History This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, the entire show's viewership is the second lowest o[...]
Jul 30 - This past Monday's edition of Raw's 3rd hour only got 1.62 million viewers, which is down from the 1.63 million viewers of the week prior. Overall, the entire show's viewership is the second lowest o[...]
Jul 29
WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020) The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...]
Jul 29 - The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...]
Jul 29
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/29/20) Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Ma[...]
Jul 29 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Ma[...]
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known in WWE as Cameron, was revealed to be one of the pa[...]
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy in a match where if Cassidy loses,[...]
Jul 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air every Friday night at 10ET/9C/7P, beginning on Augus[...]
Jul 29 - As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In an update on her situation, Alex McCarthy of TalkSp[...]
Jul 29 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut (Austin debuted [...]
Jul 29 - The following comes from WWE.com: In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Matt Riddle to the podcast this week, available wher[...]
Jul 29 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel: [...]
Jul 29
Impact Wrestling Results (7/28) Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kimber Lee via submission Cousin Jake def[...]
Jul 29 - Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kimber Lee via submission Cousin Jake def[...]
Jul 29 - Those eagerly awaiting the final design of the TNT Championship will not have to wait too much longer, as it seems this belt, that didn't get finished in time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finall[...]
Jul 29
Jon Moxley On WWE's Scripted Promos Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It’s a lot of things but the simplest thing is they [...]
Jul 29 - Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It’s a lot of things but the simplest thing is they [...]