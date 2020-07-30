WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to NXT Contract
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 30, 2020
According to a report from
PWInsider.com and PostWrestling.com, WWE has signed former EVOLVE Wrestling Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff to an NXT contract.
WWE also posted the following video on the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, introducing fans to Ruff:
