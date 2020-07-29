WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 29, 2020
The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of
WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com:
1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai
2. Johnny Gargano defeated Roderick Strong
3. Mercedes Martinez defeated Shotzi Blackheart
4. Keith Lee called out Karrion Kross
5. NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defeated Ever-Rise
6. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeated Jake Atlas
7. Dexter Lumis defeated Timothy Thatcher and Finn Bálor in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at
TakeOver XXX
https://wrestlr.me/64110/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jul 29 WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020) The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox [...]
Jul 29 - The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox [...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cas[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championsh[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known i[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was [...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher batt[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air ev[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In a[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - The following comes from WWE.com: In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Ma[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel: [...]
Jul 29 Impact Wrestling Results (7/28) Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo d[...]
Jul 29 - Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo d[...]
Jul 29
Jul 29 - Those eagerly awaiting the final design of the TNT Championship will not have to wait too much longer, as it seems this belt, that didn't get finished[...]
Jul 29 Jon Moxley On WWE's Scripted Promos Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It&rsquo[...]
Jul 29 - Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It&rsquo[...]
Jul 28
Jul 28 - Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this[...]
Jul 28 Nia Jax Deletes Her Twitter Account If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated [...]
Jul 28 - If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated [...]
Jul 28
Jul 28 - The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those exp[...]
Jul 28
Jul 28 - On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax h[...]
Jul 28 Monday Night RAW Results (7/27/2020) Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayn[...]
Jul 28 - Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayn[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans:
[...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship [...]
Jul 26
Jul 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave the following statement on Twitter: “I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but [...]