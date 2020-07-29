Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

7. Dexter Lumis defeated Timothy Thatcher and Finn Bálor in a Triple Threat Match to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX

The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com :

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020)

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/29/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cas[...] Jul 29 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cas[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segments Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championsh[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championsh[...]

AEW Dynamite: Another Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known i[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known i[...]

AEW Dynamite: Further Details Revealed Regarding Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was [...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was [...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put[...]

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Rematch Announced For August 12th

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match, Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT (07/29/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher batt[...] Jul 29 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher batt[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces a New Program Called "NJPW Strong"

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air ev[...] Jul 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air ev[...]

Post-Surgery Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible Projects Outside of WWE

As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In a[...] Jul 29 - As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In a[...]

Spoiler: WWE Reportedly Planning a Special Tribute for a Legendary Hall of Famer

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-[...] Jul 29 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-[...]

Matt Riddle Announced for This Week's WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

The following comes from WWE.com: In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Ma[...] Jul 29 - The following comes from WWE.com: In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Ma[...]

Video: Kairi Sane Bids Farewell to the WWE Universe

WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel: [...] Jul 29 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel: [...]

Impact Wrestling Results (7/28)

Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo d[...] Jul 29 - Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo d[...]

Cody Rhodes Gives Date On TNT Title Design Completion

Those eagerly awaiting the final design of the TNT Championship will not have to wait too much longer, as it seems this belt, that didn't get finished[...] Jul 29 - Those eagerly awaiting the final design of the TNT Championship will not have to wait too much longer, as it seems this belt, that didn't get finished[...]

Jon Moxley On WWE's Scripted Promos

Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It&rsquo[...] Jul 29 - Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It&rsquo[...]

Indy Wrestler Crybaby Waldo, aka Big Slam Vader, Passes Away

Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this[...] Jul 28 - Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this[...]

Nia Jax Deletes Her Twitter Account

If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated [...] Jul 28 - If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated [...]

Kayfabe: Update on Rey Mysterio's Vision

The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those exp[...] Jul 28 - The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those exp[...]

Kayfabe: Nia Jax Fined For Attacking WWE Producer on Raw

On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax h[...] Jul 28 - On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax h[...]

Monday Night RAW Results (7/27/2020)

Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayn[...] Jul 28 - Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayn[...]

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis Posts an Open Letter to Wrestling Fans

Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: [...] Jul 26 - Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: [...]

Cesaro Talks About Still Wanting to Capture a World Championship in WWE

Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship [...] Jul 26 - Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship [...]