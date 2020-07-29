AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/29/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Match.

*”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Warhorse to retain the AEW TNT Championship. Following the match, Cody and Warhorse are attacked by two masked Dark Order members. As they prepare to attack Arn Anderson, Matt Cardona (formerly WWE’s Zack Ryder) makes his surprise debut and fights them off.

*Tony Schiavone begins to make an announcement regarding AEW All Out but is interrupted by The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho announces that in two weeks, he will have a rematch against Orange Cassidy where if Cassidy loses, he will have to give Jericho $7,000 in cash to replace his ruined jacket. Jericho says that before then, the two will have a debate next week with a special guest moderator.

*A segment is shown in which FTR officially signs their AEW contracts, with one of the conditions being that they get to host a Tag Team Appreciation Night ceremony on August 12th.

*Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Adam Page def. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

*Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. cuts a promo saying how sick she is of Big Swole. She says that she knows Swole wants to face her in the ring and that she will give her what she wants but only if Swole can defeat an opponent of Baker’s choosing.

*AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida def. Diamanté.

*The official rules are revealed for the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, and the first team pairing is also revealed during a backstage segment featuring Dasha, “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose, and Vickie Guerrero. After Rose draws her color, Dasha informs her that someone else has already drawn the same color as well, who is revealed to be Ariane Andrew (formerly WWE’s Cameron).

*MJF cuts a presidential-style promo in the ring targeting AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, in which he ends by challenging Moxley for the title at AEW All Out.

*AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Darby Allin def. FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (with Taz) in a No Disqualification Tornado Tag Team Match.