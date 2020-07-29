On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast:

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT Results (07/29/2020)

The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...] Jul 29 - The following are the results of the July 29, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Tegan Nox defeated Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai 2. Johnny[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/29/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Ma[...] Jul 29 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Tag Team Ma[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches + Segments Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin *AEW TNT[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following was announced to take place as part of next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin *AEW TNT[...]

AEW Dynamite: Another Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known in WWE as Cameron, was revealed to be one of the pa[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, another former WWE Superstar made their debut with All Elite Wrestling. Ariane Andrew, formerly known in WWE as Cameron, was revealed to be one of the pa[...]

AEW Dynamite: Further Details Revealed Regarding Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was announced on last week’s broadcast. Firstly[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was announced on last week’s broadcast. Firstly[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Dark Order members[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Dark Order members[...]

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Rematch Announced For August 12th

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy in a match where if Cassidy loses,[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that on the August 12th edition of the broadcast, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy in a match where if Cassidy loses,[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match, Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Warhorse. The end result of the mat[...] Jul 29 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW TNT Championship was defended, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the line against Warhorse. The end result of the mat[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT (07/29/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher battle for North American Title opportunity Keith Lee[...] Jul 29 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Bálor, Lumis and Thatcher battle for North American Title opportunity Keith Lee[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces a New Program Called "NJPW Strong"

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air every Friday night at 10ET/9C/7P, beginning on Augus[...] Jul 29 - New Japan Pro Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be airing a new program on NJPW World called NJPW Strong. This new program will air every Friday night at 10ET/9C/7P, beginning on Augus[...]

Post-Surgery Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible Projects Outside of WWE

As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In an update on her situation, Alex McCarthy of TalkSp[...] Jul 29 - As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure. In an update on her situation, Alex McCarthy of TalkSp[...]

Spoiler: WWE Reportedly Planning a Special Tribute for a Legendary Hall of Famer

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut (Austin debuted [...] Jul 29 - According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE officials are planning on honoring WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut (Austin debuted [...]

Matt Riddle Announced for This Week's WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

The following comes from WWE.com: In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Matt Riddle to the podcast this week, available wher[...] Jul 29 - The following comes from WWE.com: In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Matt Riddle to the podcast this week, available wher[...]

Video: Kairi Sane Bids Farewell to the WWE Universe

WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel: [...] Jul 29 - WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel: [...]

Impact Wrestling Results (7/28)

Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kimber Lee via submission Cousin Jake def[...] Jul 29 - Eddie Edwards defeated Trey Miguel for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship Acey Romero defeated Crazy Steve via submission Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kimber Lee via submission Cousin Jake def[...]

Cody Rhodes Gives Date On TNT Title Design Completion

Those eagerly awaiting the final design of the TNT Championship will not have to wait too much longer, as it seems this belt, that didn't get finished in time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finall[...] Jul 29 - Those eagerly awaiting the final design of the TNT Championship will not have to wait too much longer, as it seems this belt, that didn't get finished in time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finall[...]

Jon Moxley On WWE's Scripted Promos

Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It’s a lot of things but the simplest thing is they [...] Jul 29 - Jon Moxley appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed several topics, including WWE's scripted promos. It’s really simple. It’s a lot of things but the simplest thing is they [...]

Indy Wrestler Crybaby Waldo, aka Big Slam Vader, Passes Away

Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this on Facebook, and many of his fans were already aw[...] Jul 28 - Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this on Facebook, and many of his fans were already aw[...]

Nia Jax Deletes Her Twitter Account

If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated her account, but it's clear that she's done with T[...] Jul 28 - If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated her account, but it's clear that she's done with T[...]

Kayfabe: Update on Rey Mysterio's Vision

The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those expecting to see him wearing an eye-patch and singing[...] Jul 28 - The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those expecting to see him wearing an eye-patch and singing[...]

Kayfabe: Nia Jax Fined For Attacking WWE Producer on Raw

On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropri[...] Jul 28 - On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropri[...]

Monday Night RAW Results (7/27/2020)

Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler over the RAW Women's Title picture. Dom[...] Jul 28 - Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler over the RAW Women's Title picture. Dom[...]

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis Posts an Open Letter to Wrestling Fans

Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: "You can't go back and change the beginning, bu[...] Jul 26 - Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: "You can't go back and change the beginning, bu[...]

Cesaro Talks About Still Wanting to Capture a World Championship in WWE

Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship gold in WWE in the future. The former WWE United S[...] Jul 26 - Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship gold in WWE in the future. The former WWE United S[...]