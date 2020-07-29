AEW Dynamite: Further Details Revealed Regarding Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, further details were revealed regarding the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, which was announced on last week’s broadcast.

Firstly, it was announced that the tournament will kick off next Monday at 7PM EST on All Elite Wrestling’s official YouTube channel.

The official rules of the tournament itself were also revealed to be as follows:

*The tournament will be a random draw.

*All competitors taking part in the tournament must draw a color.

*Those who draw matching colors will become a team.

*All team selections will be final and cannot be appealed.

Furthermore, whomever emerges victorious in the tournament will win a trophy.