AEW Dynamite: Results Of World Tag Team Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was defended, as Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page put the titles on the line against Dark Order members Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

The end result of the match saw Omega and Page defeat Uno and Grayson to retain the titles.

Following the match, “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee lambasted both Dark Order members for not winning the match and the titles before then dispatching additional Dark Order members on both the champions and The Young Bucks, who had been observing the match from the ringside area. FTR then came out to make the save for Omega, Page, and the Young Bucks.