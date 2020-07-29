Post-Surgery Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible Projects Outside of WWE

As was previously reported, 12-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be taking time away from WWE programming for a surgical procedure.

In an update on her situation, Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com reports that Charlotte's surgery took place on July 25th and everything went just fine with the surgery.

The report also notes that Charlotte has been offered a handful of television roles in recent months, but that her primary concern right now is recovering from surgery and getting back into the squared circle.