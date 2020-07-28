WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day,” WWE announced via its website. “His optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time.

Indy Wrestler Crybaby Waldo, aka Big Slam Vader, Passes Away

Nia Jax Deletes Her Twitter Account

Kayfabe: Update on Rey Mysterio's Vision

Kayfabe: Nia Jax Fined For Attacking WWE Producer on Raw

Monday Night RAW Results (7/27/2020)

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis Posts an Open Letter to Wrestling Fans

Cesaro Talks About Still Wanting to Capture a World Championship in WWE

Mick Foley Says That Big E of The New Day Could Be "One of the Great WWE Superstars"

Viewership for WWE SmackDown on FOX and IMPACT Wrestling on AXS

Early Preview for Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw (07/27/2020)

WWE Issues Statement About Regis Philbin's Passing

Xavier Woods Wants To Host a Show on G4TV

Lio Rush Returns to Wrestling

Rhodes Wrestling Academy Launch Date Revealed

Matt Hardy Says He's Dropping All Of His Gimmicks

SmackDown Quick Results (07/24/20)

Lio Rush Voices Displeasure Over Rob Gronkowski Getting A WWE Action Figure

WWE Applies For Trademark On New Tournament Name

Darby Allin Suffers a Concussion on Dynamite

WWE Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Seth Rollins Believes We're In The "Golden Age" of Wrestling

JR: "Why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? (AEW) is better."

Cody Rhodes to Defend TNT Championship Against Another Indy Star This Wednesday

SummerSlam No Longer Taking Place in Boston

