The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop.

Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday's Raw, WWE.com has learned.

On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop.

Indy Wrestler Crybaby Waldo, aka Big Slam Vader, Passes Away

Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this on Facebook, and many of his fans were already aw[...] Jul 28 - Independent pro wrestler Walt McDonald, known by his ringnames Crybaby Waldo and Big Slam Vader, passed away at the age of 54. His wife confirmed this on Facebook, and many of his fans were already aw[...]

Nia Jax Deletes Her Twitter Account

If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated her account, but it's clear that she's done with T[...] Jul 28 - If you try to access Nia Jax's Twitter account, you will get a "this account doesn't exist" message. It's unknown why specifically she's deactivated her account, but it's clear that she's done with T[...]

Kayfabe: Update on Rey Mysterio's Vision

The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those expecting to see him wearing an eye-patch and singing[...] Jul 28 - The word from the Medical Facility is that Rey Mysterio's eye has been officially reattached and he's slowly gaining the vision he once had. Those expecting to see him wearing an eye-patch and singing[...]

Kayfabe: Nia Jax Fined For Attacking WWE Producer on Raw

On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropri[...] Jul 28 - On Raw last night, Nia Jax attacked WWE Producer Pat Buck and hit him with a Samoan Drop. An announcement was released about the attack: Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropri[...]

Monday Night RAW Results (7/27/2020)

Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler over the RAW Women's Title picture. Dom[...] Jul 28 - Randy Orton is officially in the title picture, challenging Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of RAW. We also got a brawl between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler over the RAW Women's Title picture. Dom[...]

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis Posts an Open Letter to Wrestling Fans

Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: "You can't go back and change the beginning, bu[...] Jul 26 - Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: "You can't go back and change the beginning, bu[...]

Cesaro Talks About Still Wanting to Capture a World Championship in WWE

Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship gold in WWE in the future. The former WWE United S[...] Jul 26 - Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship gold in WWE in the future. The former WWE United S[...]

Mick Foley Says That Big E of The New Day Could Be "One of the Great WWE Superstars"

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave the following statement on Twitter: “I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but if Big E can shift into high gear, and really put [...] Jul 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave the following statement on Twitter: “I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but if Big E can shift into high gear, and really put [...]

Viewership for WWE SmackDown on FOX and IMPACT Wrestling on AXS

Tuesday's post-Slammiversary episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS drew an average of 163,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week's 156,000 viewers, according to a report [...] Jul 26 - Tuesday's post-Slammiversary episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS drew an average of 163,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week's 156,000 viewers, according to a report [...]

Early Preview for Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw (07/27/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tomorrow night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre chooses the stipulation for his rematch with Dolph Zi[...] Jul 26 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tomorrow night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre chooses the stipulation for his rematch with Dolph Zi[...]

WWE Issues Statement About Regis Philbin's Passing

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88. WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin's morning sho[...] Jul 26 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88. WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin's morning sho[...]

Xavier Woods Wants To Host a Show on G4TV

With a 2021 return to the airwaves set for the gaming/tech channel G4TV, Xavier Woods has voiced an interest in being a host for the network. My campaign begins.... please cast your twitter ballot [...] Jul 26 - With a 2021 return to the airwaves set for the gaming/tech channel G4TV, Xavier Woods has voiced an interest in being a host for the network. My campaign begins.... please cast your twitter ballot [...]

Lio Rush Returns to Wrestling

It was stated by Lio Rush himself that he might be done wrestling forever, but now it seems that may not be true. Earlier tonight, Rush appeared at GCW's Homecoming event, and is now stating that thi[...] Jul 25 - It was stated by Lio Rush himself that he might be done wrestling forever, but now it seems that may not be true. Earlier tonight, Rush appeared at GCW's Homecoming event, and is now stating that thi[...]

Rhodes Wrestling Academy Launch Date Revealed

Dustin Rhodes has been teasing that he will be opening a wrestling school soon, but now it seems that a date has finally been set as to when it's going to happen. The academy posted on Twitter that th[...] Jul 25 - Dustin Rhodes has been teasing that he will be opening a wrestling school soon, but now it seems that a date has finally been set as to when it's going to happen. The academy posted on Twitter that th[...]

Matt Hardy Says He's Dropping All Of His Gimmicks

Matt Hardy has recently uploaded a video talking about his future in wrestling: in which he's going to no longer be any of his cycling characters that he's been doing on AEW television since his arriv[...] Jul 25 - Matt Hardy has recently uploaded a video talking about his future in wrestling: in which he's going to no longer be any of his cycling characters that he's been doing on AEW television since his arriv[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/24/20)

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss (Will Face Bayley Next Week For SD Women’s Championship) *Singles Match* Matt Riddle d[...] Jul 24 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss (Will Face Bayley Next Week For SD Women’s Championship) *Singles Match* Matt Riddle d[...]

Lio Rush Voices Displeasure Over Rob Gronkowski Getting A WWE Action Figure

Lionel Green, formerly Lio Rush in the WWE, replied to the news of Rob Gronkowski getting a WWE action figure on Instagram with the following: "3 years with the company and not one toy... 👍" [...] Jul 24 - Lionel Green, formerly Lio Rush in the WWE, replied to the news of Rob Gronkowski getting a WWE action figure on Instagram with the following: "3 years with the company and not one toy... 👍" [...]

WWE Applies For Trademark On New Tournament Name

WWE has recently applied for a trademark to an event called NXT UK Heritage Cup. A date isn't set for this event yet, but the trademark was filed on July 20th.[...] Jul 24 - WWE has recently applied for a trademark to an event called NXT UK Heritage Cup. A date isn't set for this event yet, but the trademark was filed on July 20th.[...]

Darby Allin Suffers a Concussion on Dynamite

During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was supposed to be a tag-team match next week between Cage/St[...] Jul 24 - During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was supposed to be a tag-team match next week between Cage/St[...]

WWE Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee of WWE's Content Innovation Lab has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prince & I have tested positive for Covid. It’s been the absolute worst for [...] Jul 23 - An employee of WWE's Content Innovation Lab has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prince & I have tested positive for Covid. It’s been the absolute worst for [...]

Seth Rollins Believes We're In The "Golden Age" of Wrestling

Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the current state of professional wrestling. From coast [...] Jul 23 - Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the current state of professional wrestling. From coast [...]

JR: "Why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? (AEW) is better."

On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't afraid to fire the first shots of the conversatio[...] Jul 23 - On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't afraid to fire the first shots of the conversatio[...]

Cody Rhodes to Defend TNT Championship Against Another Indy Star This Wednesday

Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing it again this upcoming week. Great matches, a [...] Jul 23 - Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing it again this upcoming week. Great matches, a [...]

SummerSlam No Longer Taking Place in Boston

Boston has been the home of many things. Baked beans, punk music, tea parties. But unfortunately, it won't be the home of SummerSlam this year as advertised. WWE released their official statement: [...] Jul 23 - Boston has been the home of many things. Baked beans, punk music, tea parties. But unfortunately, it won't be the home of SummerSlam this year as advertised. WWE released their official statement: [...]