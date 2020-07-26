Mick Foley Says That Big E of The New Day Could Be "One of the Great WWE Superstars"

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave the following statement on Twitter:

“I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but if Big E can shift into high gear, and really put the foot down on the accelerator and remind people the work it took to look the way he does that you don’t get to be one of the most powerful men the sport has ever known through good humor alone, and charisma.

“This is a guy who worked his butt off. I believe that he can show a different side of himself, a little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it, that he would go down in history as one of the great WWE superstars. I hope that it happens. It’s all about stepping your foot on the accelerator and I believe he can do it.”