Viewership for WWE SmackDown on FOX and IMPACT Wrestling on AXS

The first hour drew 1,985,000 viewers and the second hour drew 1,956,000. SmackDown averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com .

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,971,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week’s 1,893,000 viewers.

Tuesday's post-Slammiversary episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS drew an average of 163,000 viewers, which is an increase from the previous week's 156,000 viewers, according to a report from PWTorch.com .

You've Been Celebrating Triple H's Birthday And You Didn't Even Know It!

It's time to enjoy a totally organic moment with Triple H. Don't worry, you're already celebrating his birthday apparently. Despite the fact that Tr[...] Jul 26 - It's time to enjoy a totally organic moment with Triple H. Don't worry, you're already celebrating his birthday apparently. Despite the fact that Tr[...]

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis Posts an Open Letter to Wrestling Fans

Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: [...] Jul 26 - Current National Wrestling Alliance World Heavyweight Champion "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis posted the following open letter to wrestling fans: [...]

Cesaro Talks About Still Wanting to Capture a World Championship in WWE

Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship [...] Jul 26 - Current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro recently spoke to Newsweek.com and was asked if he still has aspirations of holding World Championship [...]

Mick Foley Says That Big E of The New Day Could Be "One of the Great WWE Superstars"

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave the following statement on Twitter: “I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but [...] Jul 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave the following statement on Twitter: “I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, but [...]

Early Preview for Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw (07/27/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tomorrow night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre cho[...] Jul 26 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tomorrow night's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre cho[...]

WWE Issues Statement About Regis Philbin's Passing

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88. WWE Supers[...] Jul 26 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88. WWE Supers[...]

Xavier Woods Wants To Host a Show on G4TV

With a 2021 return to the airwaves set for the gaming/tech channel G4TV, Xavier Woods has voiced an interest in being a host for the network. My ca[...] Jul 26 - With a 2021 return to the airwaves set for the gaming/tech channel G4TV, Xavier Woods has voiced an interest in being a host for the network. My ca[...]

Lio Rush Returns to Wrestling

It was stated by Lio Rush himself that he might be done wrestling forever, but now it seems that may not be true. Earlier tonight, Rush appeared at G[...] Jul 25 - It was stated by Lio Rush himself that he might be done wrestling forever, but now it seems that may not be true. Earlier tonight, Rush appeared at G[...]

Rhodes Wrestling Academy Launch Date Revealed

Dustin Rhodes has been teasing that he will be opening a wrestling school soon, but now it seems that a date has finally been set as to when it's goin[...] Jul 25 - Dustin Rhodes has been teasing that he will be opening a wrestling school soon, but now it seems that a date has finally been set as to when it's goin[...]

Matt Hardy Says He's Dropping All Of His Gimmicks

Matt Hardy has recently uploaded a video talking about his future in wrestling: in which he's going to no longer be any of his cycling characters that[...] Jul 25 - Matt Hardy has recently uploaded a video talking about his future in wrestling: in which he's going to no longer be any of his cycling characters that[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/24/20)

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss (Will Face Bayley Next Week For SD Women&rsq[...] Jul 24 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss (Will Face Bayley Next Week For SD Women&rsq[...]

Lio Rush Voices Displeasure Over Rob Gronkowski Getting A WWE Action Figure

Lionel Green, formerly Lio Rush in the WWE, replied to the news of Rob Gronkowski getting a WWE action figure on Instagram with the following: "3 y[...] Jul 24 - Lionel Green, formerly Lio Rush in the WWE, replied to the news of Rob Gronkowski getting a WWE action figure on Instagram with the following: "3 y[...]

WWE Applies For Trademark On New Tournament Name

WWE has recently applied for a trademark to an event called NXT UK Heritage Cup. A date isn't set for this event yet, but the trademark was filed on [...] Jul 24 - WWE has recently applied for a trademark to an event called NXT UK Heritage Cup. A date isn't set for this event yet, but the trademark was filed on [...]

Darby Allin Suffers a Concussion on Dynamite

During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was suppose[...] Jul 24 - During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was suppose[...]

WWE Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee of WWE's Content Innovation Lab has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prince & I have tested positive [...] Jul 23 - An employee of WWE's Content Innovation Lab has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prince & I have tested positive [...]

Seth Rollins Believes We're In The "Golden Age" of Wrestling

Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the curre[...] Jul 23 - Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the curre[...]

JR: "Why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? (AEW) is better."

On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't[...] Jul 23 - On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't[...]

Cody Rhodes to Defend TNT Championship Against Another Indy Star This Wednesday

Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing[...] Jul 23 - Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing[...]

SummerSlam No Longer Taking Place in Boston

Boston has been the home of many things. Baked beans, punk music, tea parties. But unfortunately, it won't be the home of SummerSlam this year as adve[...] Jul 23 - Boston has been the home of many things. Baked beans, punk music, tea parties. But unfortunately, it won't be the home of SummerSlam this year as adve[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings

The ratings are in, and Dynamite pulled out another victory this past Wednesday. The final numbers are 845,000 for Dynamite and 615,000 for NXT, with[...] Jul 23 - The ratings are in, and Dynamite pulled out another victory this past Wednesday. The final numbers are 845,000 for Dynamite and 615,000 for NXT, with[...]

Mick Foley Compares EC3 to Kurrgan from The Oddities

Despite the ongoing war between AEW and WWE, it seems that Mick Foley feels like Impact is about to become the Greatest Show on Earth. ICP reference.[...] Jul 23 - Despite the ongoing war between AEW and WWE, it seems that Mick Foley feels like Impact is about to become the Greatest Show on Earth. ICP reference.[...]

Adam Cole Storms Off Mid-Interview With Pat McAfee

Today, Adam Cole was a special guest on the Pat McAfee show. Toward the middle of the interview, however, Cole got fed up with several of what he perc[...] Jul 23 - Today, Adam Cole was a special guest on the Pat McAfee show. Toward the middle of the interview, however, Cole got fed up with several of what he perc[...]

WWE NXT Results (7/22/2020)

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champi[...] Jul 22 - On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champi[...]