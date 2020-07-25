Rhodes Wrestling Academy Launch Date Revealed

It is a developmental academy. Fresh, young, new prospects that have a dream of one day wrestling in front of thousands of people. This is completely my project, a project that I have dreamt about for a long time. Lot of knowledge in my years. https://t.co/87ipWhstar

We are planning on launching January 2021. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for sign up info. I will be very hands on training for your info. School will be outside of Austin,Tx.

Dustin Rhodes has been teasing that he will be opening a wrestling school soon, but now it seems that a date has finally been set as to when it's going to happen. The academy posted on Twitter that they're planning on opening in January of 2021.

