WWE Applies For Trademark On New Tournament Name
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 24, 2020
WWE has recently applied for a trademark to an event called NXT UK Heritage Cup.
A date isn't set for this event yet, but the trademark was filed on July 20th.
