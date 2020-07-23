WWE Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jul 24 - During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was supposed to be a tag-team match next week between Cage/St[...]
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the current state of professional wrestling. From coast [...]
Jul 23 - On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't afraid to fire the first shots of the conversatio[...]
Jul 23 - Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing it again this upcoming week. Great matches, a [...]
Jul 23
Jul 23
Jul 23 - Despite the ongoing war between AEW and WWE, it seems that Mick Foley feels like Impact is about to become the Greatest Show on Earth. ICP reference. Anybody? Anybody? Beuller? Mick Foley recently t[...]
Jul 23
Jul 22
Jul 22
Jul 22
Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament dubbed as “The Deadly Draw” will be taking place du[...]
Jul 22
Jul 22 - The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Division Champion Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to re[...]
Jul 22 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross William Regal to make huge announcement Shot[...]
Jul 21 - Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announcement.
Jul 21
Jul 20
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020) The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...]
Jul 20 - The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...]
Jul 20 - By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. SHE HAS SPOKEN.[...]