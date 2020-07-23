Prince & I have tested positive for Covid. It’s been the absolute worst for me. I’ve never felt this bad physically before. I would never wish these last 10+ days on anyone. Thankfully, Im a lot better now. Thankfully, Prince hasn’t showed any symptoms. He’s a G.

An employee of WWE's Content Innovation Lab has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Darby Allin Suffers a Concussion on Dynamite

During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was supposed to be a tag-team match next week between Cage/St[...] Jul 24 - During the beatdown from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion when Starks hit him from behind. There was supposed to be a tag-team match next week between Cage/St[...]

WWE Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Seth Rollins Believes We're In The "Golden Age" of Wrestling

Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the current state of professional wrestling. From coast [...] Jul 23 - Seth Rollins, just under a week away from removing the eye of Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about the current state of professional wrestling. From coast [...]

JR: "Why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? (AEW) is better."

On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't afraid to fire the first shots of the conversatio[...] Jul 23 - On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't afraid to fire the first shots of the conversatio[...]

Cody Rhodes to Defend TNT Championship Against Another Indy Star This Wednesday

Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing it again this upcoming week. Great matches, a [...] Jul 23 - Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing it again this upcoming week. Great matches, a [...]

SummerSlam No Longer Taking Place in Boston

Boston has been the home of many things. Baked beans, punk music, tea parties. But unfortunately, it won't be the home of SummerSlam this year as advertised. WWE released their official statement: [...] Jul 23 - Boston has been the home of many things. Baked beans, punk music, tea parties. But unfortunately, it won't be the home of SummerSlam this year as advertised. WWE released their official statement: [...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings

The ratings are in, and Dynamite pulled out another victory this past Wednesday. The final numbers are 845,000 for Dynamite and 615,000 for NXT, with AEW getting a .32 in the 18-49 demographic (vs. N[...] Jul 23 - The ratings are in, and Dynamite pulled out another victory this past Wednesday. The final numbers are 845,000 for Dynamite and 615,000 for NXT, with AEW getting a .32 in the 18-49 demographic (vs. N[...]

Mick Foley Compares EC3 to Kurrgan from The Oddities

Despite the ongoing war between AEW and WWE, it seems that Mick Foley feels like Impact is about to become the Greatest Show on Earth. ICP reference. Anybody? Anybody? Beuller? Mick Foley recently t[...] Jul 23 - Despite the ongoing war between AEW and WWE, it seems that Mick Foley feels like Impact is about to become the Greatest Show on Earth. ICP reference. Anybody? Anybody? Beuller? Mick Foley recently t[...]

Adam Cole Storms Off Mid-Interview With Pat McAfee

Today, Adam Cole was a special guest on the Pat McAfee show. Toward the middle of the interview, however, Cole got fed up with several of what he perceived to be "cheap shots" taken by McAfee and star[...] Jul 23 - Today, Adam Cole was a special guest on the Pat McAfee show. Toward the middle of the interview, however, Cole got fed up with several of what he perceived to be "cheap shots" taken by McAfee and star[...]

WWE NXT Results (7/22/2020)

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champion. Dexter Lumis defeated Killian Dain Breezan[...] Jul 22 - On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champion. Dexter Lumis defeated Killian Dain Breezan[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the [...] Jul 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the [...]

Sammy Guevara Returns To All Elite Wrestling

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara made his return to the company during the main event, which pitted Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus a[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara made his return to the company during the main event, which pitted Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus a[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: “Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: “Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny[...]

AEW Dynamite: Women’s Tag Team Tournament Announced

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament dubbed as “The Deadly Draw” will be taking place du[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament dubbed as “The Deadly Draw” will be taking place du[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended as part of another open challenge, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended as part of another open challenge, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...]

William Regal Makes Major Announcement On Tonight’s WWE NXT

At the start of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal’s major announcement was revealed to be that beginning on tonight’s broadcast, a series of Triple Threat[...] Jul 22 - At the start of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal’s major announcement was revealed to be that beginning on tonight’s broadcast, a series of Triple Threat[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (07/21/2020)

The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Division Champion Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to re[...] Jul 22 - The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Division Champion Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to re[...]

Video: Becky Lynch Talks with The Bella Twins About Pregnancy

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins about her pregnancy: [...] Jul 22 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins about her pregnancy: [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Lita Announced for This Week's WWE After the Bell

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week[...] Jul 22 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT (07/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross William Regal to make huge announcement Shot[...] Jul 22 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross William Regal to make huge announcement Shot[...]

Chris Jericho's New Web Show "Winnipeggers" Debuts Thursday

Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announcement. [...] Jul 21 - Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announcement. [...]

Kairi Sane Is Officially Done With WWE

It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officially her last appearance. It's being reported that sh[...] Jul 21 - It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officially her last appearance. It's being reported that sh[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020)

The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...] Jul 20 - The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...]

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. SHE HAS SPOKEN.[...] Jul 20 - By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. SHE HAS SPOKEN.[...]