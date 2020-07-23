JR: "Why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? (AEW) is better."

On the AEW post-show last night, Taz and Jim Ross both shot pretty hard on NXT. Excalibur was playing a bit of a middle man to it, but Jim Ross wasn't afraid to fire the first shots of the conversation.

"This is going to sound like real ass kissing, but why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? DVR NXT and watch it later. Our shit is better, and I'm proud to be able to say that. It's not in defiance, it's just in reality."

Taz chimed in with his own follow-up.

"I don't even remember the last time I've watched that show. That's no bullshit I don't give a rat's ass about it. I respect the men and women there who are taking bumps and working. I'm not trying to be a homer, I don't give a shit if someone thinks I am. I'm so locked into what we do I don't really give a rats ass."

Excalibur pointed out that it's a "lose-lose" to say these things, as people were going to criticize them for being on an official AEW show while saying it. But Jim Ross followed up.

"Do any of the streaming shows that WWE network does ever mention us? Shit No. They are arrogant and omnipotent. Here is us, going on our YouTube channel, trying to build this entity, this brand on TNT, and I mention guys with WWE backgrounds all the time. So fucking what?"

And Taz added:

"We are not taking shots at WWE. We are actually not insulting your intelligence by acknowledging WWE. They are the ones insulting your intelligence. We bring them up because they are there. They are relevant and so are we. Whenever we mention ratings or whatever, in social media, it's because we're being transparent."

As reported earlier, AEW beat NXT in the ratings this past Wednesday.