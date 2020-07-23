Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Great matches, a massive card on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday, + in addition to those 4 matches, once again, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship vs. one of the top independent wrestlers in the world. Thank you to everyone who watched tonight & next week will be great too! pic.twitter.com/5cOhoicVxA

Tony Khan has announced that, after the success of last week's introduction of Eddie Kingston via Cody's open challenge for the TNT title, we're doing it again this upcoming week.

JR: "Why is it even a choice on Wednesday night? (AEW) is better."

Cody Rhodes to Defend TNT Championship Against Another Indy Star This Wednesday

SummerSlam No Longer Taking Place in Boston

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings

Mick Foley Compares EC3 to Kurrgan from The Oddities

Adam Cole Storms Off Mid-Interview With Pat McAfee

WWE NXT Results (7/22/2020)

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/22/20)

Sammy Guevara Returns To All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

AEW Dynamite: Women’s Tag Team Tournament Announced

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match

William Regal Makes Major Announcement On Tonight’s WWE NXT

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (07/21/2020)

Video: Becky Lynch Talks with The Bella Twins About Pregnancy

WWE Hall of Famer Lita Announced for This Week's WWE After the Bell

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT (07/22/2020)

Chris Jericho's New Web Show "Winnipeggers" Debuts Thursday

Kairi Sane Is Officially Done With WWE

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020)

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

WWE Raw Results: A Fan Favorite Returns to Action

WWE Raw Results: MVP's Hurt Business Gains a New Member

WWE Raw Results: Hall of Famer/Former WCW World Champion Makes an Appearance

