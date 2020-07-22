On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champion.

WWE NXT Results (7/22/2020)

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champion. Dexter Lumis defeated Killian Dain Breezan[...] Jul 22 - On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship and William Regal announced a tournament to crown a new champion. Dexter Lumis defeated Killian Dain Breezan[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/22/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the [...] Jul 22 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the [...]

Sammy Guevara Returns To All Elite Wrestling

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara made his return to the company during the main event, which pitted Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus a[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara made his return to the company during the main event, which pitted Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus a[...]

AEW Dynamite: Matches Announced For Next Week’s Broadcast

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: “Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were announced for next week’s broadcast: *AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: “Hangman” Adam Page & Kenny[...]

AEW Dynamite: Women’s Tag Team Tournament Announced

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament dubbed as “The Deadly Draw” will be taking place du[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company’s first-ever Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament dubbed as “The Deadly Draw” will be taking place du[...]

AEW Dynamite: Results Of TNT Championship Match

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended as part of another open challenge, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...] Jul 22 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was defended as part of another open challenge, as “The American Nightmare” Cody put the title on the[...]

William Regal Makes Major Announcement On Tonight’s WWE NXT

At the start of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal’s major announcement was revealed to be that beginning on tonight’s broadcast, a series of Triple Threat[...] Jul 22 - At the start of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal’s major announcement was revealed to be that beginning on tonight’s broadcast, a series of Triple Threat[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (07/21/2020)

The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Division Champion Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to re[...] Jul 22 - The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Division Champion Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to re[...]

Video: Becky Lynch Talks with The Bella Twins About Pregnancy

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins about her pregnancy: [...] Jul 22 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins about her pregnancy: [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Lita Announced for This Week's WWE After the Bell

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week[...] Jul 22 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT (07/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross William Regal to make huge announcement Shot[...] Jul 22 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross William Regal to make huge announcement Shot[...]

Chris Jericho's New Web Show "Winnipeggers" Debuts Thursday

Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announcement. [...] Jul 21 - Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announcement. [...]

Kairi Sane Is Officially Done With WWE

It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officially her last appearance. It's being reported that sh[...] Jul 21 - It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officially her last appearance. It's being reported that sh[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020)

The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...] Jul 20 - The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...]

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. SHE HAS SPOKEN.[...] Jul 20 - By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. SHE HAS SPOKEN.[...]

WWE Raw Results: A Fan Favorite Returns to Action

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action after months of inactivity. Ali teamed with Cedric Ale[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action after months of inactivity. Ali teamed with Cedric Ale[...]

WWE Raw Results: MVP's Hurt Business Gains a New Member

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. AIN'T NO STOPPIN' HIM[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. AIN'T NO STOPPIN' HIM[...]

WWE Raw Results: Hall of Famer/Former WCW World Champion Makes an Appearance

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to longtime WWE fans) made an appearance during a bac[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to longtime WWE fans) made an appearance during a bac[...]

VIDEO: Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows Appear on Being The Elite

Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being The Elite today, in a "flashback" to 2016 when th[...] Jul 20 - Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being The Elite today, in a "flashback" to 2016 when th[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results (07/19/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day in a Tables Match to become t[...] Jul 19 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day in a Tables Match to become t[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Wyatt vs. Strowman: Swamp Fight

In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the air, Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona emerged from the [...] Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the air, Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona emerged from the [...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: McIntyre vs. Ziggler: WWE Championship Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match with the unique stipulation of being an Extreme Rul[...] Jul 19 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match with the unique stipulation of being an Extreme Rul[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Asuka vs. Banks: Raw Women's Title Match

The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes of Sasha Banks but Sasha moved and the referee took[...] Jul 19 - The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes of Sasha Banks but Sasha moved and the referee took[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Rollins vs. Mysterio: Eye for an Eye Match

In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye Match by once again pushing Rey'[...] Jul 19 - In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye Match by once again pushing Rey'[...]