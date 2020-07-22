AEW Dynamite Quick Results (7/22/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*”The American Nightmare” Cody (with Arn Anderson) def. Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the AEW TNT Championship.

*MJF (with Wardlow) def. Griff Garrison.

*A pre-recorded backstage interview is shown featuring Tony Schiavone, Rebel, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker talks about her broken nose and how she’s set for the biggest comeback of all time at AEW All Out.

*FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage and Taz come to the ring. Taz talks about throwing in the towel during Cage’s match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last week, calling it a business decision so that Cage wouldn’t have his bicep torn for a second time. Darby Allin then comes out but is attacked from behind by Ricky Starks. Allin is then attacked in the ring by both Starks and Cage before Moxley makes the save armed with a barbed wire baseball bat.

*It is announced that the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament will be taking place over this summer, featuring a total of 16 teams comprised of 8 women.

*The Young Bucks def. The Butcher & The Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match.

*Diamante def. Ivelisse.

*AEW World Tag Team Champion “Hangman” Adam Page def. Dark Order member 5. Following the match, “The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee attempts to recruit Page to the Dark Order, but Page refuses. The remaining members come into the ring and Page starts to fight them off, but is outnumbered. FTR comes to the ring, followed by Kenny Omega, to make the save.

*Chris Jericho & Jake Hager (with Santana & Ortiz) def. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (with Marko Stunt). During the match, Sammy Guevara made his AEW return, interfering on behalf of Jericho and Hager while disguised as Serpentico.