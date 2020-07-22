Sammy Guevara Returns To All Elite Wrestling
Posted By: Kenny Williams on Jul 22, 2020
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara made his return to the company during the main event, which pitted Jurassic Express members Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus against Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.
Guevara interfered in the match disguised as Serpentico, only to unmask and reveal his identity following the match.
Guevara has been absent from AEW programming since being suspended from the company back on June 22nd following revelations that he had made an inappropriate comment regarding rape about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks back in January of 2016. Guevara apologized for the comment, while Banks later stated that she and Guevara had been in contact with one another and that he had apologized to her as well, resulting in the two engaging in what Banks described as an “open discussion” regarding how severe his comments were. It was announced that the conditions of Guevara’s AEW suspension would include having to attend sensitivity training, as well as his weekly pay being donated to the Women’s Shelter of Jacksonville while his suspension was taking place.
