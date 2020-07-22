William Regal Makes Major Announcement On Tonight’s WWE NXT

At the start of this week’s edition of WWE NXT, General Manager William Regal’s major announcement was revealed to be that beginning on tonight’s broadcast, a series of Triple Threat Matches will take place, with the winners of those matches advancing to a special Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX on August 22nd, in which the winner will become the brand new NXT North American Champion.

Regal’s announcement comes after NXT Champion Keith Lee voluntarily relinquished the North American Championship, with the condition that as many people as possible be given the opportunity to compete for the title.

Tonight’s qualifying matches kick off with Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed.