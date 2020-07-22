IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (07/21/2020)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling:

The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III

1. X-Division Champion Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to retain his X-Division Championship

2. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) Arrived on IMPACT

3. Heath Miller tried to get into the building

4. Rohit Raju interrupted Chris Bey’s championship celebration backstage

5. Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh defeated Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz by Disqualification

6. Sami Callihan confronted Ken Shamrock about losing their Tag Team Championship match to The North at Slammiversary

Nobody is more upset that they didn't capture the World Tag Team Championships than @ShamrockKen. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/0J2VCnmpqc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020

7. Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes cut a promo backstage

"The fans want to see my body but I was trying to punish them and ended up punishing myself."@TheKatieForbes and @TherealRVD are back on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ntio0ao94j — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020

8. Rhino defeated Hernandez

9. The North cut a promo backstage

The North plan to continue to prove they're THE BEST in the main event against The Motor City Machine Guns! #IMPACTonAXSTV @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/tCDFuZAAgI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020

10. A promo aired for Brian Myers (formerly known as Curt Hawkins)

11. Gia Miller interviewed new Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, who was then confronted by Kylie Rae

12. Eric Young crashed Eddie Edwards' championship celebration speech

13. The (unofficial and self-proclaimed) TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose defeated Fallah Bahh (w/ TJP) to retain his TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt. After the match, Moose was attacked by EC3.

14. Reno Scum attacked The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

15. Wrestle House

16. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) to become the new IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions