The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com :

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (07/21/2020)

The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Divi[...] Jul 22 - The following are the results of the July 21, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: The show opens with a message from Ethan Carter III 1. X-Divi[...]

Video: Becky Lynch Talks with The Bella Twins About Pregnancy

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins about her pregnancy: [...] Jul 22 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins about her pregnancy: [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Lita Announced for This Week's WWE After the Bell

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggressi[...] Jul 22 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggressi[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT (07/22/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kr[...] Jul 22 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE NXT, according to WWE.com: Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kr[...]

Chris Jericho's New Web Show "Winnipeggers" Debuts Thursday

Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announce[...] Jul 21 - Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announce[...]

Kairi Sane Is Officially Done With WWE

It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officiall[...] Jul 21 - It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officiall[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020)

The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for[...] Jul 20 - The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for[...]

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match[...] Jul 20 - By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match[...]

WWE Raw Results: A Fan Favorite Returns to Action

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action afte[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action afte[...]

WWE Raw Results: MVP's Hurt Business Gains a New Member

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become t[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become t[...]

WWE Raw Results: Hall of Famer/Former WCW World Champion Makes an Appearance

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to [...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to [...]

VIDEO: Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows Appear on Being The Elite

Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being[...] Jul 20 - Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results (07/19/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & [...] Jul 19 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & [...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Wyatt vs. Strowman: Swamp Fight

In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the[...] Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: McIntyre vs. Ziggler: WWE Championship Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match w[...] Jul 19 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match w[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Asuka vs. Banks: Raw Women's Title Match

The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes o[...] Jul 19 - The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes o[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Rollins vs. Mysterio: Eye for an Eye Match

In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in t[...] Jul 19 - In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in t[...]

U.S. Title Match Scrapped from Extreme Rules Due to Alleged Injury to Apollo Crews

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was set to defend his title against former two-time U.S. Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) at tonight's&[...] Jul 19 - WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was set to defend his title against former two-time U.S. Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) at tonight's&[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross: SmackDown Women's Title Match

In the second match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship ag[...] Jul 19 - In the second match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship ag[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Tables Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the team of Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big[...] Jul 19 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the team of Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big[...]

Chris Jericho Says That He Wanted Anderson & Gallows for The Inner Circle

On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson t[...] Jul 19 - On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson t[...]

Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, Reportedly in "Poor Condition"

Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sad[...] Jul 19 - Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sad[...]

John Cena & C.M. Punk Tweet About Their Legendary Match from Money in the Bank 2011

Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and[...]

NXT's Dominik Dijakovic Gives Strong Praise to Bianca Belair

WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic posted the following on Twitter: For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the mo[...] Jul 19 - WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic posted the following on Twitter: For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the mo[...]