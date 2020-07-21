Chris Jericho's New Web Show "Winnipeggers" Debuts Thursday

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jul 21 - Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he will be starting a web show this Thursday with his friends called Winnipeggers. Below is the announcement.
[...]
Jul 21
Kairi Sane Is Officially Done With WWE It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officially her last appearance. It's being reported that sh[...]
Jul 21 - It's been on the table for months that Kairi Sane would be leaving WWE to be with her husband in Japan. Well, this past Monday Night RAW was officially her last appearance. It's being reported that sh[...]
Jul 20
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020) The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...]
Jul 20 - The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins[...]
Jul 20 - By order of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. SHE HAS SPOKEN.[...]
Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. AIN'T NO STOPPIN' HIM[...]
Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to longtime WWE fans) made an appearance during a bac[...]
Jul 20 - Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being The Elite today, in a "flashback" to 2016 when th[...]
Jul 19
WWE Extreme Rules Results (07/19/2020) The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day in a Tables Match to become t[...]
Jul 19 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day in a Tables Match to become t[...]
Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the air, Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona emerged from the [...]
Jul 19 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match with the unique stipulation of being an Extreme Rul[...]
Jul 19 - The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes of Sasha Banks but Sasha moved and the referee took[...]
Jul 19 - In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye Match by once again pushing Rey'[...]
Jul 19 - WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was set to defend his title against former two-time U.S. Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but accordin[...]
Jul 19 - In the second match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship against Nikki Cross (with some help from Sasha Banks[...]
Jul 19 - On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to join The Inner Circle: "The Young Bucks, Kenn[...]
Jul 19 - Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been adm[...]
Jul 19 - Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmos[...]
Jul 19 - Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose posted the following video on Twitter: Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative pic.twitter.com/NXDgQ6ZFFx — Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJ[...]
Jul 18 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "The Gore Machine" Rhino and recently released WWE S[...]