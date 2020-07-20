WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/20/2020)

The following are the results of the July 20, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. The show opened with Seth Rollins talking about the Eye for an Eye Match he had against Rey Mysterio. Rollins was interrupted by Aleister Black.

2. Seth Rollins (w/Buddy Murphy) defeated Aleister Black

3. WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons appeared in a backstage segment with MVP and Bobby Lashley. R-Truth then approached MVP and Lashley and ended up getting pinned by Shelton Benjamin, who became the new 24/7 Champion in the process and joined forces with MVP and Lashley.

4. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander and the returning Mustafa Ali defeated Montel Vontavious Porter, Bobby Lashley & the new 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin

5. Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce

6. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) in a non-title match

7. Bayley and Sasha Banks came out to cut a promo. Asuka and Kairi Sane interrupted, and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced that the Raw Women's Title will be on the line next Monday, as Asuka and Sasha Banks will compete for the championship

8. Kairi Sane (w/Asuka) defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (w/WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks)

9. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo and was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler demanded a rematch and will even allow McIntyre to choose the stipulation, which McIntyre accepted.

10. "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton defeated The Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match. After the match, Orton took Big Show out with the Punt Kick.