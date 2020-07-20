WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: A Fan Favorite Returns to Action
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 20, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action after months of inactivity. Ali teamed with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to take on the team of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.
The match ended with Ali hitting a 450 Splash on MVP for the win.
