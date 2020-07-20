Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The match ended with Ali hitting a 450 Splash on MVP for the win.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action after months of inactivity. Ali teamed with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to take on the team of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Raw Results: A Fan Favorite Returns to Action

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action afte[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former SmackDown and 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali returned to in-ring action afte[...]

WWE Raw Results: MVP's Hurt Business Gains a New Member

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become t[...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become t[...]

WWE Raw Results: Hall of Famer/Former WCW World Champion Makes an Appearance

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to [...] Jul 20 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, 2012 WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons (also known as Faarooq to [...]

VIDEO: Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows Appear on Being The Elite

Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being[...] Jul 20 - Despite the fact that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows just signed with Impact Wrestling, they still managed to appear on The Young Bucks' web show Being[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results (07/19/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & [...] Jul 19 - The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: 1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & [...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Wyatt vs. Strowman: Swamp Fight

In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the[...] Jul 19 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Braun Strowman took on Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Fight. As the show went off the[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: McIntyre vs. Ziggler: WWE Championship Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match w[...] Jul 19 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was able to defeat his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a match w[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Asuka vs. Banks: Raw Women's Title Match

The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes o[...] Jul 19 - The Raw Women's Championship Match at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view ended in controversy. Asuka went for the Green Mist in the eyes o[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Rollins vs. Mysterio: Eye for an Eye Match

In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in t[...] Jul 19 - In the third match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio in t[...]

U.S. Title Match Scrapped from Extreme Rules Due to Alleged Injury to Apollo Crews

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was set to defend his title against former two-time U.S. Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) at tonight's&[...] Jul 19 - WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was set to defend his title against former two-time U.S. Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) at tonight's&[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross: SmackDown Women's Title Match

In the second match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship ag[...] Jul 19 - In the second match of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully retained her championship ag[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Tables Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the team of Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big[...] Jul 19 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the team of Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big[...]

Chris Jericho Says That He Wanted Anderson & Gallows for The Inner Circle

On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson t[...] Jul 19 - On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson t[...]

Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, Reportedly in "Poor Condition"

Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sad[...] Jul 19 - Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sad[...]

John Cena & C.M. Punk Tweet About Their Legendary Match from Money in the Bank 2011

Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and[...]

NXT's Dominik Dijakovic Gives Strong Praise to Bianca Belair

WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic posted the following on Twitter: For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the mo[...] Jul 19 - WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic posted the following on Twitter: For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the mo[...]

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose Posts Interesting New Video

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose posted the following video on Twitter: Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative pic.twi[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose posted the following video on Twitter: Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative pic.twi[...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,893,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,905,000 vie[...] Jul 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,893,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,905,000 vie[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Pay-Per-View

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Wyatt Swamp Fight - Non-Title Mat[...] Jul 19 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Wyatt Swamp Fight - Non-Title Mat[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Results from Skyway Studios in Nashville (07/18/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: 1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Calli[...] Jul 18 - The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: 1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Calli[...]

Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Reunite at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "T[...] Jul 18 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "T[...]

Joey Ryan Uploads Nearly-Hour Long Response to Sexual Assault Accusations

[...] Jul 18 - [...]

Bayley Recalls Being Upset That WWE Held a House Show The Same Night As Evolution

Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution. “It[...] Jul 18 - Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution. “It[...]

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With Impact Wrestling

It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club [...] Jul 18 - It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club [...]