WWE Raw Results: MVP's Hurt Business Gains a New Member
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 20, 2020
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, MVP's Hurt Business faction gained a third member in Shelton Benjamin, who defeated R-Truth to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.
