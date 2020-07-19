WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Extreme Rules Results (07/19/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 19, 2020

WWE Extreme Rules Results (07/19/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:

1. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day in a Tables Match to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

2. Bayley defeated Nikki Cross to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

3. Montel Vontavious Porter declared himself to be the new United States Champion after Apollo Crews was not medically cleared to defend the championship

4. Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye Match

5. The Raw Women's Championship Match between Asuka and Sasha Banks ended in controversy with an inconclusive finish, with Bayley putting on the referee's shirt and counting a pinfall victory for Sasha Banks

6. Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a match where Ziggler was allowed to compete under Extreme Rules but McIntyre had to follow normal rules

7. Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman both disappeared into the swamp, but Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona emerged from the water just as the show was going off the air, seemingly indicating that Wyatt was the winner of the Swamp Fight

