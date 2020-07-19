U.S. Title Match Scrapped from Extreme Rules Due to Alleged Injury to Apollo Crews

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was set to defend his title against former two-time U.S. Champion Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but according to WWE, Crews suffered an injury at the hands of Bobby Lashley and the Full Nelson submission hold, rendering him unable to defend his championship at tonight's PPV.

MVP has declared himself to be the new United States Champion, but the commentators noted that Apollo Crews is still officially the champion.