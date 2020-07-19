Jericho's comments about Anderson & Gallows can be heard at the 22:50 mark in the following video:

"The Young Bucks, Kenny (Omega), and myself kind of convinced Tony Khan that they would be excellent in AEW. One of the ideas at one point was to have Gallows and Anderson in The Inner Circle. And let me just say, I love The Inner Circle. I think we really stumbled onto something great. But keep this in mind. I knew Jake Hager but I hadn't seen him or worked with him in years. Never met Santana or Ortiz other than my cruise where we crossed paths briefly and I didn't even know Sammy Guevara at all."

On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to join The Inner Circle:

Chris Jericho Says That He Wanted Anderson & Gallows for The Inner Circle

On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson t[...] Jul 19 - On a recent episode of his YouTube show Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that he originally wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson t[...]

Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Hospitalized, Reportedly in "Poor Condition"

Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sad[...] Jul 19 - Dillon Hines, the son of wrestling legend Bobby Fulton, posted the following on Twitter on his father's behalf: This is Dillon Hines. I’m sad[...]

John Cena & C.M. Punk Tweet About Their Legendary Match from Money in the Bank 2011

Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Champion C.M. Punk Tweeted the following: I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and[...]

NXT's Dominik Dijakovic Gives Strong Praise to Bianca Belair

WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic posted the following on Twitter: For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the mo[...] Jul 19 - WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic posted the following on Twitter: For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the mo[...]

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose Posts Interesting New Video

Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose posted the following video on Twitter: Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative pic.twi[...] Jul 19 - Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose posted the following video on Twitter: Time for a change #ControlYourNarrative#FreeLevyValenz#TheNarrative pic.twi[...]

Viewership from Friday's Episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,893,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,905,000 vie[...] Jul 19 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1,893,000 viewers, which is a decrease from last week’s 1,905,000 vie[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Pay-Per-View

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Wyatt Swamp Fight - Non-Title Mat[...] Jul 19 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to WWE.com: Wyatt Swamp Fight - Non-Title Mat[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Results from Skyway Studios in Nashville (07/18/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: 1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Calli[...] Jul 18 - The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: 1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Calli[...]

Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Reunite at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "T[...] Jul 18 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "T[...]

Joey Ryan Uploads Nearly-Hour Long Response to Sexual Assault Accusations

[...] Jul 18 - [...]

Bayley Recalls Being Upset That WWE Held a House Show The Same Night As Evolution

Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution. “It[...] Jul 18 - Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution. “It[...]

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With Impact Wrestling

It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club [...] Jul 18 - It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club [...]

EC3 On When He Gave Up On WWE's Creative Process

In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitchin[...] Jul 17 - In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitchin[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/17/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Matc[...] Jul 17 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Matc[...]

ACH Set To Debut in GCW

Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world.[...] Jul 17 - Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world.[...]

Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay

Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with[...] Jul 16 - Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with[...]

Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Argument With Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exce[...] Jul 16 - Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exce[...]

AEW Fight For The Fallen Beats NXT In Viewership / Ratings

The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final[...] Jul 16 - The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final[...]

Video: The Fiend Visits a Psychiatrist

[...] Jul 16 - [...]

Former WWE Superstar Teasing Slammiversary Appearance

Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several s[...] Jul 16 - Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several s[...]

Arn Anderson: "Shane McMahon wanted to be a full-time wrestler."

On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year. [...] Jul 16 - On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year. [...]

Billy Corgan: "The NWA Is Not And Will Not Be For Sale"

There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the N[...] Jul 16 - There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the N[...]

AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2020) Results

The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defea[...] Jul 16 - The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defea[...]

Monday Night's RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of All Time

This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 yea[...] Jul 16 - This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 yea[...]