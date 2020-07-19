Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Pay-Per-View

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jul 17 - In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitching his ideas to creative and when he gave up on the[...]
Jul 17 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Match for Extreme Rules) *Tag Team Match* Bayley and[...]
Jul 17 - Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world. The answer is that he will be making his GCW deb[...]
Jul 16 - Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with Newsweek and discussed coming out. On the backst[...]
Jul 16 - The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...]
Jul 16 - This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers. [...]
Jul 16 - At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...]