IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Results from Skyway Studios in Nashville (07/18/2020)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jul 18, 2020

The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view:

1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Callis announcing that Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson have signed with IMPACT Wrestling

2. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) made a surprise return and defeated The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)

3. The (unofficial and self-proclaimed) TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose defeated Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match to retain his TNA Championship belt

4. Kylie Rae won a Knockouts Gauntlet Match to become the new Number One Contender for the Knockouts Championship

5. Heath Miller (formerly known as Heath Slater in WWE) made his IMPACT Wrestling debut and was confronted by Rohit Raju, but Heath dropped him with a Reverse DDT

6. Chris Bey defeated Willie Mack to become the new X Division Champion

7. Heath Miller and Rhino reunited backstage, but IMPACT Vice President Scott D'Amore approached Miller and informed him that he does not yet have an IMPACT contract and that guests are not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rhino told Miller to arrive at the show on Tuesday to work things out.

8. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan to retain the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championships. After the match, the Motor City Machine Guns informed The North that they will be challenging them for their titles on Tuesday's program.

9. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion

10. Eddie Edwards defeated Ace Austin (with Madman Fulton), Trey Miguel, Rich Swann and "The World Class Maniac" Eric Young to become the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion

11. After the main event ended, Gallows & Anderson made their debut by attacking Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The show ended with a video of the returning Ethan Carter III.

