"The Gore Machine" Rhino and recently released WWE Superstar Heath Slater have seemingly renewed their partnership in IMPACT Wrestling. As fans may recall, Rhino and Slater were the inaugural WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, winning the titles back in 2016 after WWE brought back the brand extension and separated the rosters once again.

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Results from Skyway Studios in Nashville (07/18/2020)

The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: 1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Callis announcing that Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson [...] Jul 18 - The following are the results of the 2020 IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: 1. The show opened with Josh Mathews and Don Callis announcing that Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson [...]

Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Reunite at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "The Gore Machine" Rhino and recently released WWE S[...] Jul 18 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view event, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions reunited in a backstage segment. "The Gore Machine" Rhino and recently released WWE S[...]

Joey Ryan Uploads Nearly-Hour Long Response to Sexual Assault Accusations

Bayley Recalls Being Upset That WWE Held a House Show The Same Night As Evolution

Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution. “It did seem like it was a long time coming. I rememb[...] Jul 18 - Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution. “It did seem like it was a long time coming. I rememb[...]

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With Impact Wrestling

It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club members themselves. Check out the video below. [...] Jul 18 - It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club members themselves. Check out the video below. [...]

EC3 On When He Gave Up On WWE's Creative Process

In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitching his ideas to creative and when he gave up on the[...] Jul 17 - In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitching his ideas to creative and when he gave up on the[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/17/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Match for Extreme Rules) *Tag Team Match* Bayley and[...] Jul 17 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Match for Extreme Rules) *Tag Team Match* Bayley and[...]

ACH Set To Debut in GCW

Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world. The answer is that he will be making his GCW deb[...] Jul 17 - Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world. The answer is that he will be making his GCW deb[...]

Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay

Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with Newsweek and discussed coming out. On the backst[...] Jul 16 - Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with Newsweek and discussed coming out. On the backst[...]

Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Argument With Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exception to this and got into a heated rant at the Sk[...] Jul 16 - Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exception to this and got into a heated rant at the Sk[...]

AEW Fight For The Fallen Beats NXT In Viewership / Ratings

The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final scores are as follows: AEW Dynamite: 788,000 [...] Jul 16 - The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final scores are as follows: AEW Dynamite: 788,000 [...]

Video: The Fiend Visits a Psychiatrist

Former WWE Superstar Teasing Slammiversary Appearance

Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars have already been teased for appearing at Sla[...] Jul 16 - Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars have already been teased for appearing at Sla[...]

Arn Anderson: "Shane McMahon wanted to be a full-time wrestler."

On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year. “I thought he would be there forever, I like[...] Jul 16 - On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year. “I thought he would be there forever, I like[...]

Billy Corgan: "The NWA Is Not And Will Not Be For Sale"

There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, an[...] Jul 16 - There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, an[...]

AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2020) Results

The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...] Jul 16 - The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...]

Monday Night's RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of All Time

This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers. [...] Jul 16 - This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers. [...]

Nyla Rose Introduces Her New Manager to AEW

At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...] Jul 16 - At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...]

How Mordecai Was Pitched to Vince McMahon

Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...] Jul 15 - Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...] Jul 15 - According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...]

Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...] Jul 15 - In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...]

EC3: “I’m Going To Make Myself Into The Biggest Possible Star I Possibly Can”

EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...] Jul 15 - EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...]

Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"

On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...] Jul 15 - On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...]

John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired

Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...] Jul 14 - Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...]