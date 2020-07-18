» More News From This Feed

Joey Ryan Uploads Nearly-Hour Long Response to Sexual Assault Accusations

Jul 18

Bayley Recalls Being Upset That WWE Held a House Show The Same Night As Evolution

Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With Impact Wrestling

It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020. Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club

EC3 On When He Gave Up On WWE's Creative Process

In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitchin

SmackDown Quick Results (07/17/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Matc

ACH Set To Debut in GCW

Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world.

Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay

Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with

Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Argument With Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exce

AEW Fight For The Fallen Beats NXT In Viewership / Ratings

The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final

Video: The Fiend Visits a Psychiatrist

[...] Jul 16 - [...]

Former WWE Superstar Teasing Slammiversary Appearance

Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several s

Arn Anderson: "Shane McMahon wanted to be a full-time wrestler."

On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year.

Billy Corgan: "The NWA Is Not And Will Not Be For Sale"

There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the N

AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2020) Results

The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defea

Monday Night's RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of All Time

This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 yea

Nyla Rose Introduces Her New Manager to AEW

At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE

How Mordecai Was Pitched to Vince McMahon

Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the stor

Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earli

Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall,

EC3: “I’m Going To Make Myself Into The Biggest Possible Star I Possibly Can”

EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning top

Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"

On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he de

John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired

Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trus

Will Ospreay Reveals That He Came "Very Close" To Commiting Suicide

NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health an

Cody Rhodes on CM Punk/AEW Negotiations: "I don’t think they ever got too serious."

One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that h