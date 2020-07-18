WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bayley Recalls Being Upset That WWE Held a House Show The Same Night As Evolution
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 18, 2020
Bayley recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss a variety of topics, one of which being WWE's very first all women's event Evolution.
“It did seem like it was a long time coming. I remember the morning of, just feeling so, so crazy because of the fact that it was actually happening. It was kind of like a goal a lot of us had when we first came to NXT. I know it was a goal for a lot of girls there like Natalya and the Bella Twins as well. I was actually pretty upset because there was also a live event the same day. WWE had a live event somewhere in New York and we were doing the pay-per-view. I was like, ‘Why are they doing a live event when we’re doing a the first-ever women’s pay-per-view? It should be all eyes on us. There should be no fans at other shows. They should be at home watching us.’ I had thrown a big fit and then realized that was what we do all the time. There’s always a live show when there’s a pay-per-view, so I had to calm down a little bit, but I had a lot of pride in the show and everybody in it. It was just such a great day. And to see how many people were so happy for us and how much the company made it a big deal, I was surprised that we didn’t have it the next year."