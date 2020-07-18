Who broke the news? None other than the former Bullet Club members themselves. Check out the video below.

It's official: Gallows and Anderson are on their way to Slammiversary on July 18th, 2020.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With Impact Wrestling

EC3 On When He Gave Up On WWE's Creative Process

In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitching his ideas to creative and when he gave up on the[...] Jul 17 - In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitching his ideas to creative and when he gave up on the[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (07/17/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Match for Extreme Rules) *Tag Team Match* Bayley and[...] Jul 17 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Big E via pinfall (Cesaro chooses a Table Match for Extreme Rules) *Tag Team Match* Bayley and[...]

ACH Set To Debut in GCW

Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world. The answer is that he will be making his GCW deb[...] Jul 17 - Following the controversy over how ACH left WWE when he was Jordan Myles, many people were wondering when he would pop back up in the wrestling world. The answer is that he will be making his GCW deb[...]

Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay

Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with Newsweek and discussed coming out. On the backst[...] Jul 16 - Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with Newsweek and discussed coming out. On the backst[...]

Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Argument With Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exception to this and got into a heated rant at the Sk[...] Jul 16 - Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exception to this and got into a heated rant at the Sk[...]

AEW Fight For The Fallen Beats NXT In Viewership / Ratings

The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final scores are as follows: AEW Dynamite: 788,000 [...] Jul 16 - The ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite and NXT broadcasts are in, and it looks like AEW Dynamite has returned to winning the ratings war. The final scores are as follows: AEW Dynamite: 788,000 [...]

Video: The Fiend Visits a Psychiatrist

Former WWE Superstar Teasing Slammiversary Appearance

Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars have already been teased for appearing at Sla[...] Jul 16 - Earlier in the week, we reported a list of WWE Superstars who have become free agents following their releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several stars have already been teased for appearing at Sla[...]

Arn Anderson: "Shane McMahon wanted to be a full-time wrestler."

On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year. “I thought he would be there forever, I like[...] Jul 16 - On his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics ranging from Money in the Bank 2010 to Shane McMahon's departure from WWE the same year. “I thought he would be there forever, I like[...]

Billy Corgan: "The NWA Is Not And Will Not Be For Sale"

There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, an[...] Jul 16 - There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true. "A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, an[...]

AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2020) Results

The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...] Jul 16 - The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...]

Monday Night's RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of All Time

This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers. [...] Jul 16 - This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers. [...]

Nyla Rose Introduces Her New Manager to AEW

At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...] Jul 16 - At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...]

How Mordecai Was Pitched to Vince McMahon

Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...] Jul 15 - Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...] Jul 15 - According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...]

Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...] Jul 15 - In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...]

EC3: “I’m Going To Make Myself Into The Biggest Possible Star I Possibly Can”

EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...] Jul 15 - EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...]

Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"

On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...] Jul 15 - On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...]

John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired

Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...] Jul 14 - Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...]

Will Ospreay Reveals That He Came "Very Close" To Commiting Suicide

NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...] Jul 14 - NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...]

Cody Rhodes on CM Punk/AEW Negotiations: "I don’t think they ever got too serious."

One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...] Jul 14 - One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...]

DDP On His Experiences With COVID-19 And Confirms QT Marshall Tested Positive

As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...] Jul 14 - As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...]

Adam Pearce Sends Message To Those Who Are Fighting COVID-19

WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19. He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...] Jul 14 - WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19. He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...]