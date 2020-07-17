EC3 On When He Gave Up On WWE's Creative Process

In an interview with Wrestle Talk, EC3 sat down to discuss his release from WWE. One of the topics that came up was when Ethan decided to stop pitching his ideas to creative and when he gave up on the creative machine.

“I specifically set out because I’ve had all these good ideas and although I’ve maybe used them to try and pitch to [WWE] these things, this particular one I didn’t want to because I knew it was so important to me because it was really me that the second it comes out of my hands it’s going to be destroyed and ravaged. And I think I saw that because I was really preparing to throw this out there but then I watched The Fiend vs. Goldberg at the Saudi show. Bray is one of the most creative guys I’ve ever met. You could tell when it was his, how much work and effort and creativity he put into it and how well it worked out and it was insane, it was special, it was amazing. And how quickly *snaps* throw it away. Like you threw it away for that?

So that was the final creative straw where I don’t know if I want to do this as a creator. As a professional who likes money, if you want to give me something, hell yeah. I’m not gonna be an idiot and turn it down but as a creator I was like ‘ahh’, it was disheartening.”