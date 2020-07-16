Tegan Nox Comes Out As Gay

Tegan Nox recently posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend on Instagram, which surprised many fans who didn't know she was gay. She sat down with Newsweek and discussed coming out.

On the backstage reaction: “My life has always been a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ situation, but I felt like it was the right time, especially when you’ve found the right one you’re in love with. It was the right time to do that. The reaction has been great. There are a few people who obviously don’t agree with that, but 99 percent of the reactions have been positive. I’ve got texts coming through from so many colleagues and friends. It was nice. It’s great to see that there are so many nice people in the world.”

On talking to Sonya Deville before decision: “I actually talked to Sonya before I even did this. She was a big, big help. She gave me her phone number and told me to text her if I needed anything. So we keep in contact quite a lot about it. She’s a massive help with the fans, because my family knew but my fans didn’t. So she helped me bring it out to the public.”

In the same interview, she also discussed how she was disappointed she couldn't compete at WWE Evolution, and stated that her dream opponent is Molly Holly.