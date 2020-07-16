Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Argument With Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach has decided to take several pot shots at both professional wrestling and Chris Jericho, mainly due to his band Fozzy. Jericho took exception to this and got into a heated rant at the Skid Row frontman.

Every single day for the last two or three years somebody tells me this 🤔 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

The speaking voice of another wrestler, Doc Gallows (aka Luke Gallows), sounds exactly like yours. Uncanny. — Emjay Aytch (@EmjayMH) July 16, 2020

Uncanny how wrestling is b******* — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Yes, for whatever reason, Bach decided to bash wrestling when it was barely even the topic of discussion.

Wrestling fans were quick to point out why this was a stupid thing to say.

Dude, come on. This makes absolutely no sense. You were on Gilmore Girls (which is how I know you) and that was fake too. Is Gilmore Girls BS? Of course not. Both are tv shows. Both are entertaining. Both are great. — kashbey (@Kito_Ashbey) July 16, 2020

Gilmore girls is not pretending to be a live music concert 🙄 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

After a fan implied that Bach partied too much and damaged his voice, he shot back by accusing Jericho of lip synching.

He definitely does considering that he mimes to a tape — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

And in the words of Heath Ledger's Joker: Away we go.

I sing my ass off every night dude. Do you really wanna go there? https://t.co/pxdm7OG0fA — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 16, 2020

Cool let's see a clip of that then because every single clip I have seen is Milli vanilli — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020

Hi... I’m Chris “Milli Vanilli” Jericho. I have 5 top 30 singles in the last five years w my band @FOZZYROCK. I’m a huge fan of @sebastianbach ... who had 3 top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do. https://t.co/fTPGmzBtSq — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 16, 2020

I’ve seen the derogatory comments towards me from somebody I considered to be a friend. So with that in mind, I’ll be happy to have a SING OFF w @sebastianbach! No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. Bas is a great singer...but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 16, 2020

Where is the derogatory comment? All I asked is to see one single clip of you singing live. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. https://t.co/dPoecJGdF7 pic.twitter.com/Mm28RE9i0Q — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 16, 2020