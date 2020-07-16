Billy Corgan: "The NWA Is Not And Will Not Be For Sale"
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 16, 2020
There was a rumor circulating that NWA would be for sale, but Billy Corgan has stated on his Twitter that is is not true.
"A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, and won ownership of a few years back. We are NOT shutting down. So please disregard any and all rumor to effect. The @NWA is not and will not be for sale, and those talent who are under contract remain under contract for a reason: which is that we at the NWA are trying to figure out a way to provide our great fans with wrestling content in a very, very tough environment. And, most importantly, keep our talent safe and the standard of production you’ve come to expect from us at a high level. Anything less, in my opinion, is unacceptable. So yes, appreciate the interest, appreciate the chatter, but don’t appreciate the unsourced rumors and speculation."
