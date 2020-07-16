Monday Night's RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of All Time

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2020) Results The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...]
Jul 16 - This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers. [...]
Jul 16
Nyla Rose Introduces Her New Manager to AEW At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...]
Jul 15
How Mordecai Was Pitched to Vince McMahon Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...]
Jul 15 - According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...]
Jul 15
Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...]
Jul 15 - EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...]
Jul 15 - On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...]
Jul 14
John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...]
Jul 14 - NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...]
Jul 14 - One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...]
Jul 14 - As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...]
Jul 14 - WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19. He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...]
Jul 14
Kenny Omega Gives Update On AEW Video Game Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary stage, but they're working at an "incredible pace"[...]
Jul 13
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/13/2020) The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...]
Jul 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...]
Jul 13 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...]
Jul 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...]
Jul 13 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...]
Jul 13 - It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...]
Jul 13 - While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...]
Jul 13 - Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...]
Jul 13 - If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...]
Jul 12
Rusev Tests Positive for COVID-19 It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...]
Jul 12 - It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...]
Jul 12 - Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in the ring, but took the time to assure that he would[...]