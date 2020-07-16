Monday Night's RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of All Time

Below is the hour-wise breakup of viewers for RAW:

This past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, featuring a Women's Tag Team Championship main event, drew it's lowest viewership in the history of it's 27 years as a television show at 1.56 million viewers.

AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2020) Results

The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...] Jul 16 - The following are the match results for AEW's Fight for the Fallen event that took place as a special episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes defeated Sonny Kiss to retain the TNT Championship FTR[...]

Nyla Rose Introduces Her New Manager to AEW

At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...] Jul 16 - At AEW's special Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite tonight, Nyla Rose introduced the woman who is now her manager as none other than former WWE SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Vicki[...]

How Mordecai Was Pitched to Vince McMahon

Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...] Jul 15 - Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the story of how he pitched the Mordecai character to Vinc[...]

Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...] Jul 15 - According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on t[...]

Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...] Jul 15 - In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to[...]

EC3: “I’m Going To Make Myself Into The Biggest Possible Star I Possibly Can”

EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...] Jul 15 - EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning topic was obviously his release from the company, of [...]

Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"

On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...] Jul 15 - On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...]

John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired

Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...] Jul 14 - Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...]

Will Ospreay Reveals That He Came "Very Close" To Commiting Suicide

NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...] Jul 14 - NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...]

Cody Rhodes on CM Punk/AEW Negotiations: "I don’t think they ever got too serious."

One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...] Jul 14 - One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...]

DDP On His Experiences With COVID-19 And Confirms QT Marshall Tested Positive

As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...] Jul 14 - As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...]

Adam Pearce Sends Message To Those Who Are Fighting COVID-19

WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19. He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...] Jul 14 - WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19. He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...]

Kenny Omega Gives Update On AEW Video Game

Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary stage, but they're working at an "incredible pace"[...] Jul 14 - Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary stage, but they're working at an "incredible pace"[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/13/2020)

The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...] Jul 13 - The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...]

Next Week's Raw to Feature Unsanctioned Match Between Randy Orton & The Big Show

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...] Jul 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...]

Charlotte Flair Reveals That She is Taking Time Off for Surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...] Jul 13 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...]

Rey Mysterio Mask Filter Now Available on Instagram

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...] Jul 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (07/13/2020)

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...] Jul 13 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (A.K.A. Tammy Lynn Sytch) Arrested Again

It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...] Jul 13 - It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...]

Don Callis: "You literally need a Machine Gun to take care of these mosquitos here in Georgia."

While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...] Jul 13 - While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...]

WWE Adds "Best of Women's Revolution" Collection to WWE Network

Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...] Jul 13 - Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...]

Full List of Former WWE Employees Who Will Become Free Agents This Wednesday

If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...] Jul 13 - If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...]

Rusev Tests Positive for COVID-19

It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...] Jul 12 - It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...]