WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 15, 2020

Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on the Fuji TV/Netflix reality series Terrace House.

Hana was featured in an episode called "The Costume Incident", which aired on March 31st. In the episode, Hana stole a hat from someone else on the show which caused a confrontation that escalated to a lot of drama.

A video was posted online entitled "After The Costume Incident", which reached over half of a million views and had mostly negative comments. The video had Hana reduced to tears, stating "I feel like dying." It was reported that after this, Hana began hyperventilating and fell down a flight of stairs.

Apparently, Hana was forced to be filmed during all of this. Staff did come to her aid, but made sure that her entire breakdown was captured on film so they could put it out. An anonymous cast member said the treatment of Hana was "inhumane."

Hana reportedly requested that FujiTV not air the episode following harassment she was getting on social media, but they rejected her request and broadcast the episode anyway.

The show tries to make itself appear as those those living in the house are all doing so of their own free will, but all of the personalities put into the house sign contracts that force them to obey commands and instructions regardless of how they may feel about them.

The episode aired on March 31st, and Hana took her life less than two months later on May 22nd.

Tags: #hana kimura
https://wrestlr.me/64009/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jul 15
How Mordecai Was Pitched to Vince McMahon
Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the stor[...]
Jul 15 - Kevin Fertig, formerly known as both Kevin Thorn and Mordecai during separate stints in WWE, sat down with Fightful for an interview and told the stor[...]
Jul 15
Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation
According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earli[...]
Jul 15 - According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earli[...]
Jul 15
Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE
In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, [...]
Jul 15 - In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW. "There were multiple factors. I think just overall, [...]
Jul 15
EC3: “I’m Going To Make Myself Into The Biggest Possible Star I Possibly Can”
EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning top[...]
Jul 15 - EC3, who was recently released from WWE along with several other wrestlers, sat down with Fightful to talk about several subjects. The one burning top[...]
Jul 15
Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"
On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he de[...]
Jul 15 - On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he de[...]
Jul 14
John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired
Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trus[...]
Jul 14 - Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trus[...]

Jul 14
Will Ospreay Reveals That He Came "Very Close" To Commiting Suicide
NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health an[...]
Jul 14 - NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health an[...]
Jul 14
Cody Rhodes on CM Punk/AEW Negotiations: "I don’t think they ever got too serious."
One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that h[...]
Jul 14 - One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that h[...]
Jul 14
DDP On His Experiences With COVID-19 And Confirms QT Marshall Tested Positive
As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his o[...]
Jul 14 - As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his o[...]
Jul 14
Adam Pearce Sends Message To Those Who Are Fighting COVID-19
WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19.  He was one of the [...]
Jul 14 - WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19.  He was one of the [...]
Jul 14
Kenny Omega Gives Update On AEW Video Game
Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary [...]
Jul 14 - Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary [...]

Jul 13
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/13/2020)
The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Zig[...]
Jul 13 - The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Zig[...]
Jul 13
Next Week's Raw to Feature Unsanctioned Match Between Randy Orton & The Big Show
It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton [...]
Jul 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton [...]
Jul 13
Charlotte Flair Reveals That She is Taking Time Off for Surgery
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be s[...]
Jul 13 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be s[...]
Jul 13
Rey Mysterio Mask Filter Now Available on Instagram
The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram acco[...]
Jul 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram acco[...]
Jul 13
Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (07/13/2020)
The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks &[...]
Jul 13 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks &[...]
Jul 13
WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (A.K.A. Tammy Lynn Sytch) Arrested Again
It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has [...]
Jul 13 - It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has [...]
Jul 13
Don Callis: "You literally need a Machine Gun to take care of these mosquitos here in Georgia."
While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiver[...]
Jul 13 - While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiver[...]
Jul 13
WWE Adds "Best of Women's Revolution" Collection to WWE Network
Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple yea[...]
Jul 13 - Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple yea[...]
Jul 13
Full List of Former WWE Employees Who Will Become Free Agents This Wednesday
If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed no[...]
Jul 13 - If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed no[...]
Jul 12
Rusev Tests Positive for COVID-19
It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested pos[...]
Jul 12 - It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested pos[...]
Jul 12
Cody Rhodes Rips Into Fan For Using Homophobic Slur at Sonny Kiss
Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in t[...]
Jul 12 - Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in t[...]
Jul 12
Chris Jericho On The Most Unsafe Wrestlers He's Ever Worked With
During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian&[...]
Jul 12 - During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian&[...]
Jul 12
Chris Jericho On Why He Changed His Opinion On Orange Cassidy
Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people tal[...]
Jul 12 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people tal[...]
Jul 12
Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond
According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew[...]
Jul 12 - According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π