Hana Kimura's Mother Files Complaint Against BPO For Human Rights Violation

According to The Weekly Bunshun in Japan, Kyoko Kimura has filed a complaint against BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) earlier today due to the appearance of Hana Kimura on the Fuji TV/Netflix reality series Terrace House.

Hana was featured in an episode called "The Costume Incident", which aired on March 31st. In the episode, Hana stole a hat from someone else on the show which caused a confrontation that escalated to a lot of drama.

A video was posted online entitled "After The Costume Incident", which reached over half of a million views and had mostly negative comments. The video had Hana reduced to tears, stating "I feel like dying." It was reported that after this, Hana began hyperventilating and fell down a flight of stairs.

Apparently, Hana was forced to be filmed during all of this. Staff did come to her aid, but made sure that her entire breakdown was captured on film so they could put it out. An anonymous cast member said the treatment of Hana was "inhumane."

Hana reportedly requested that FujiTV not air the episode following harassment she was getting on social media, but they rejected her request and broadcast the episode anyway.

The show tries to make itself appear as those those living in the house are all doing so of their own free will, but all of the personalities put into the house sign contracts that force them to obey commands and instructions regardless of how they may feel about them.

The episode aired on March 31st, and Hana took her life less than two months later on May 22nd.