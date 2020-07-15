Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 15, 2020
In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW.
"There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to be a part of, obviously, but to be able to break through the reach I’d already done – the Ring of Honor crowd, the Impact crowd, and so on. And I felt like I needed to go to a bigger, national scene like an AEW.
And another big thing was AEW had the most unique, cooler [potential] matches, if you will, and all of them would be first-time ever matches, whereas everywhere else would have been repeats and not as exciting. And if I were to go to WWE, I wouldn’t have as much creative control. That, artistically speaking, was a big reason why. I’m going to go to a place where I can showcase my abilities and have the most fun, intriguing matches and I had more personal desire to go to AEW than anywhere else."
