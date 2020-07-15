Brian Cage on Why He Chose AEW Instead Of WWE

In an interview with TSN.com, Brian Cage discussed why he decided that he wanted to be in AEW.

"There were multiple factors. I think just overall, it was the cool, new thing that everybody wants to be a part of, obviously, but to be able to break through the reach I’d already done – the Ring of Honor crowd, the Impact crowd, and so on. And I felt like I needed to go to a bigger, national scene like an AEW.

And another big thing was AEW had the most unique, cooler [potential] matches, if you will, and all of them would be first-time ever matches, whereas everywhere else would have been repeats and not as exciting. And if I were to go to WWE, I wouldn’t have as much creative control. That, artistically speaking, was a big reason why. I’m going to go to a place where I can showcase my abilities and have the most fun, intriguing matches and I had more personal desire to go to AEW than anywhere else."