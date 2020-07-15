WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Jul 15, 2020

Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"

On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling industry.

“I’ve always had a scale that I’ve used in my mind to try and measure how to diagnose was a great wrestler would be. And it’s like if you give 10 points in each category and there’s like three categories. The first category is the look. What’s your look? You’ve got a good look, you look at Hulk Hogan, okay? Unbelievable look, 6’8″ with the 24″ pythons, it’s an incredible [look]. When he walks in the room, the whole room stops. Like, you see it. He [has] got, like, legs stuck on his shoulders. His arms are as big as somebody’s legs. Then, you look at somebody like [King Kong] Bundy comes along or Andre The Giant and you go, ‘holy!’ Then you see someone like Rick Rude come in. Anyway, certain guys have a look and as soon as you see them, you go, ‘wow, that guy could make money as a wrestler!’ and you could see it. And a lot of wrestlers had great looks and great gimmicks and great character or personalities. As Hulk Hogan as an example, I’d give him a nine-out-of-10 on his look or maybe even 10-out-of-10 for his look. It was so good.

Then, the next category would be mic skills, the ability to sell yourself as a wrestler. How good are you at that? It’s like, ‘give me a mic and I’ll show you.’ You get some guys who can just talk – Honky Tonk Man, Roddy Piper, ‘Dr. D’ Dave Schultz. Certain guys could talk. Sweet Daddy Siki talked. Archie ‘The Stomper’ Gouldie, boy, what a talker. He could put goosebumps up the back of your neck with his stuff. Yeah, I’d give Makhan a good seven or an eight. He was a good talker.

Anyway, the final category is how good you can actually really wrestle. Like, can you really wrestle? How can you wrestle? How is your wrestling? How are your skills? Can you throw a dropkick?

In my case, I’d say my look, I wasn’t Hulk Hogan. I never pretended to be. I didn’t have the kind of build. I would say I was a seven-out-of-10. I didn’t have a bad look. I looked like an athlete, and I was pretty fit, and I was pretty strong. Yeah, I evolved into a good look. My look wasn’t holding me back. I had a decent gimmick.

And then, it’s like, ‘Okay, is he a talker, Bret Hart?’ And it’s like, well, that’s his weakest point. I did get better, and better, and a lot better. I sometimes had great mic moments in my career, but it was my weakest area and I knew that. I would give myself a four-out-of-10 or a five-out-of-10 on promo skills. Maybe in my prime, when I was in my best years near the end, I would give myself an eight or a nine, so there is some evolution there, but it was my weak spot. And then, it’s like the third category is, how good can he, Bret Hart, actually wrestle? I think on that scale, I’d give myself a nine, maybe a 10. I could wrestle anybody, any shape. You could put me in there with big, huge guys. I could wrestle Andre. I could wrestle Roddy Piper. I could wrestle any size guy.

And when you add all those up, like, each category, I think of Hogan, if you give him a 10-out-of-10 on his look, you give him 10-out-of-10 on his promo, but his actual wrestling skills, you might give him a two, so you give him a 22-out-of-30 and that’s what I would gage him that.”

Tags: #bret hart #hulk hogan
https://wrestlr.me/64006/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jul 15
Bret Hart Ranks Hulk Hogan: "10/10 Promo, 10/10 Look, 2/10 Wrestling Skills"
On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...]
Jul 15 - On the latest episode of Bret Hart's "Confessions of The Hitman" series, Bret explained in detail how he has a rating system in his head for how he decides how good somebody is in the wrestling indust[...]
Jul 14
John Cena's WWE Contract Has NOT Expired
Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...]
Jul 14 - Earlier tonight, I reported that John Cena's WWE contract had expired. It was reported confidently because I had seen it reported through several trusted sources, but it in fact managed to slip throug[...]
Jul 14
Will Ospreay Reveals That He Came "Very Close" To Commiting Suicide
NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...]
Jul 14 - NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide. "Few weeks ago, I ca[...]
Jul 14
Cody Rhodes on CM Punk/AEW Negotiations: "I don’t think they ever got too serious."
One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...]
Jul 14 - One of the biggest talks since AEW incarnated as a promotion was hopes from fans that CM Punk might sign with them, due to the public knowledge that he had a fair share of bitterness toward WWE manage[...]
Jul 14
DDP On His Experiences With COVID-19 And Confirms QT Marshall Tested Positive
As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...]
Jul 14 - As seen in the video down below, DDP gives his experience on dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic which is a worldwide issue. He wished to use his own personal experiences to educate fans as COVID-1[...]
Jul 14
Adam Pearce Sends Message To Those Who Are Fighting COVID-19
WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19.  He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...]
Jul 14 - WWE Producer Adam Pearce took to his Twitter account today to share a message to WWE fans who are fighting against COVID-19.  He was one of the WWE employees who tested positive for Coronavirus [...]

Jul 14
Kenny Omega Gives Update On AEW Video Game
Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary stage, but they're working at an "incredible pace"[...]
Jul 14 - Kenny Omega spoke with Tim Adams of CBR and gave an update on the first-ever AEW video game being created. He stated the game is in preliminary stage, but they're working at an "incredible pace"[...]
Jul 13
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (07/13/2020)
The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...]
Jul 13 - The following are the results of the July 13, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. The show opened with MVP's V.I.P. Lounge with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came[...]
Jul 13
Next Week's Raw to Feature Unsanctioned Match Between Randy Orton & The Big Show
It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...]
Jul 13 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature an Unsanctioned Match between "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton and "The World's Largest Athlete" The Big Show. [...]
Jul 13
Charlotte Flair Reveals That She is Taking Time Off for Surgery
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...]
Jul 13 - WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair posted the following on Twitter: My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk tim[...]
Jul 13
Rey Mysterio Mask Filter Now Available on Instagram
The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...]
Jul 13 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE is excited to announce its new Rey Mysterio mask filter, available now on WWE’s official Instagram account. With this filter, users can choose from five[...]

Jul 13
Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (07/13/2020)
The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...]
Jul 13 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: The Kabuki Warriors challenge Sasha Banks & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champi[...]
Jul 13
WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (A.K.A. Tammy Lynn Sytch) Arrested Again
It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...]
Jul 13 - It's being reported by PWInsider.com and ProWrestlingSheet.com that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch (best known as Sunny to longtime WWE fans) has been arrested yet again. The 47-year-old is curre[...]
Jul 13
Don Callis: "You literally need a Machine Gun to take care of these mosquitos here in Georgia."
While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...]
Jul 13 - While just reading the text transcript of this may seem like it's nothing, watching the attached video of Don Callis discussing the upcoming Slammiversary event has made it blatantly obvious that he's[...]
Jul 13
WWE Adds "Best of Women's Revolution" Collection to WWE Network
Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...]
Jul 13 - Fans of modern women's wrestling should be excited, as WWE has added a collection of some of the best women's wrestling matches of the last couple years to a new collection on the WWE Network titled "[...]
Jul 13
Full List of Former WWE Employees Who Will Become Free Agents This Wednesday
If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...]
Jul 13 - If you'll recall, WWE released many of their talents on the same day when the COVID-19 pandemic was really kicking in. Well, enough time has passed now that they have become free agents and can offici[...]
Jul 12
Rusev Tests Positive for COVID-19
It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...]
Jul 12 - It was reported earlier in the week that WWE's Lana had tested positive for COVID-19. Well, as it turns out, her husband Rusev has now also tested positive. Rusev released the following video explain[...]
Jul 12
Cody Rhodes Rips Into Fan For Using Homophobic Slur at Sonny Kiss
Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in the ring, but took the time to assure that he would[...]
Jul 12 - Hyping up his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Sonny Kiss, Cody Rhodes went on Twitter and wrote a tweet complimenting Sonny's abilities in the ring, but took the time to assure that he would[...]
Jul 12
Chris Jericho On The Most Unsafe Wrestlers He's Ever Worked With
During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was [...]
Jul 12 - During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special the other day, Jericho was asked what superstars were the most unsafe to work with. “Christian’s bodyguard was Tyson Tomko, his finish was [...]
Jul 12
Chris Jericho On Why He Changed His Opinion On Orange Cassidy
Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people talking. During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Specia[...]
Jul 12 - Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have recently been working a feud together on AEW television the last few weeks, which has gotten a lot of people talking. During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Specia[...]
Jul 12
Possible SPOILERS Regarding WWE Championship Plans for Extreme Rules, SummerSlam & Beyond
According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which wou[...]
Jul 12 - According to a report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE's current plan for the WWE Championship Match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view is to have Drew McIntyre defending against Randy Orton, which wou[...]
Jul 12
Friday's SmackDown Draws Second Lowest Number Since Joining FOX
Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the lowest they've drawn on FOX), but it is still the s[...]
Jul 12 - Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1,905,000 viewers, which is an increase from last week’s 1,777,000 viewers (the lowest they've drawn on FOX), but it is still the s[...]
Jul 12
Becky Lynch Reveals Origin of Her WWE Ring Name, Other Names That Were Considered
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were cons[...]
Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed the origin of her WWE ring name, as well as some of the other ring names that were cons[...]
Jul 12
Video: Lana Talks About Both of Her Parents Having COVID-19, Thanks Fans for Support
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...]
Jul 12 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Lana posted the following on her official YouTube channel: [...]
Jul 11
Nyla Rose: "A young Impact fan thought I was Tamina Snuka"
During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew d[...]
Jul 11 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nyla Rose told a funny story about a young fan mistaking her for WWE's Tamina Snuka. "So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew d[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π