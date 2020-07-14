Will Ospreay Reveals That He Came "Very Close" To Commiting Suicide

NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay posted on his Instagram today, sharing a deeply personal message about how he has been struggling with his mental health and contemplating suicide.

"Few weeks ago, I came very close to something I know I’d regret.

I’m still dragging my feet but I’m getting better.

I’m still smiling, barely but a smile nonetheless.

Suicide isn’t an option even when you feel like you’ve dropped the world, learning and pushing forward to be better is an option.

Thank you to the people that have ever made me smile or laugh and been there to pick me up. Because of you my heart still beats.

I love you all"

If you are going through any sort of mental health struggle, please do not be afraid to reach out to someone close to you and realize that you're not alone.

Also, please try to remember that not everyone is the type of person to come out and discuss their feelings unprompted, so it's important to make sure that the people in your life are in a good place and that they're not bottling anything up. Be there for those you love, because you never know who needs it.